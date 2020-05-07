The end of the sixth season of ‘Flash’ is getting closer and we may have to wait a while before seeing the scarlet runner in action again, since with the productions stopped by the coronavirus, we don’t know when the seventh session will be finished recording, but the actor already thinks about the future, so that, Grant Gustin wants a change in the Flash outfit.

Throughout its six seasons, the superhero costume has been constantly evolving to resemble the one used in comics, as it went from showing dark tones and being bulky with a helmet-type hood, to having a brighter red and its design now looks lighter, with the novelty that in the sixth season they included finishes gold in the suit.

However, this is not enough for Grant, since wants to incorporate one more element of the comic, the golden boots, as revealed for the ET portal. “I want the gold boots, we have the lightning bolt on top of the red boots, which is kind of like the wing / lightning bolt on top, but that’s really all we need to make it the full look of the comic. The suit we have now is essentially that, but with the boots matching the belt, I feel like we would be there, ”said Grant.

Since in each new season they add a new element to the Flash outfit, The production may well fulfill the actor’s wish, so now that the series has already been renewed for a seventh season, the runner may well have this new item in his suit, sadly Grant’s contract. It will end this new season, even if he wants to stay longer on the show.

“I may never have such a good job again, that so many people tune in to see it, so I’m not going to take it for granted. I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other about doing as many seasons as they did with Smallville, like, no one can do that! That has always been something that I thought would be great to accomplish. It is not just my decision, obviously, but it has a lot to do with the viewers and the network, and I suppose we will have to wait and see, but I definitely see myself doing more than the season I have left in this current contract. Seven seasons are for the majority of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we could continue after that, “said the actor.

This is how Grant Gustin wants a change in the Flash outfit, so he seeks to incorporate the golden boots that the character wears in the comic, hopefully if he achieves his mission, the series will remain on the air for a long time, since apparently, the negotiations for an eighth season were interrupted by the pandemic .