At the end of 2020, the new version of the story created by Frank Herbert will arrive on the big screen, although it is unknown what differences they will have, so, to know a little more about this project, director Denis Villeneuve revealed new details for ‘Dune’.

It is known that this science fiction story will have a cast full of Hollywood stars, an example is Timothée Chalamet, who will be the protagonist as Paul Atreides, the interesting thing about this is that his character bears a similarity to Michael Corleone from the ‘The Godfather’ movie.

According to the filmmaker in charge of the remake, Atreides will have the same fate as Corleone, where his dramatic past will take him on a path to becoming someone he vowed never to be in his life.

“Paul has been raised in a very strict environment with a lot of training, because he is the son of a duke and he is training to be the duke one day, but as much as he has been prepared and trained for that role, is he really what he dreams of being “That is the contradiction of that character. He is like Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’: he is someone who has a very tragic destiny and will become something he did not want to become,” Villeneuve explained for Empire Magazine.

He also indicated that the Atreides mission where he will have to go to the most dangerous planet in the universe to save his family’s reputation, You will learn not only to adapt to dangers, but you will also find your own identity.

“Their survival depends on being able to make the right decisions and adapt to different dangerous situations. It is a very beautiful story about someone who is empowered. Like any young adult, he seeks his identity and tries to understand his place in the world, and he will have to do things that none of his ancestors could do to survive, “he added.

After Denis Villeneuve revealed new details of ‘Dune’, we will have to wait for its scheduled release for December 18.