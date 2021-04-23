In the style of JLO, Kylie Jenner shows off charms in front of the mirror | INSTAGRAM

We know perfectly well that singer Y New York businesswoman Jennifer Lopez, has always been the inspiration of millions, whether for his talent, charisma or indisputable beauty, and this to the very socialite And also business owner Kylie Jenner knows it, which is why, follow in her footsteps closely.

Although, we have seen them continue to socialize in important international galas, such as the “Met Gala” or the Costume Institute Gala, which is a charity event that begins the exhibition of fashion annual dress institute Metropolitan Art Museum of the city of New York.

In this thematic event, the biggest celebrities in our neighboring country come with eccentric outfits, and of course, we do not know someone of this nature who is more special and creative when it comes to dressing than Jenner’s younger sister, and of course, of course also the singer JLO.

But not everything in life is awards or red carpets, both celebrities, also from social networks, very frequently share aspects of their daily lives, their travels, exercise routines and the typical selfies in the mirror, either from the front or from different angles, with which we can appreciate the best their splendid figures.

And this is precisely what we will talk about this time, because, although both empowered women have shown that hard work will always pay off, and maintaining an exceptional figure is hard work, because it does not appear overnight.

For this reason, as a pride, snapshots are taken where their figures look impeccable and later they publish them on their respective Instagram accounts, in order to show their millions of fans their beautiful silhouettes earned through exercise.

In addition, thanks to their social networks we have been able to realize that they have quite similar tastes when dressing, either for red carpets and super important events, or to do their routines and be comfortable at home.

We realized that even to remain placidly while they are kept inside their home and at the same time look beautiful and flirtatious, they are very similar, more with these images that we will describe below.

Kylie, for her part, decided to pose in front of the mirror, wearing loose black pants and a basic triangular top so that everything stays in place, the Instagram model fell in love with her audience, revealing her abdominal area.

Likewise, for these particular images they show us Stormi’s young mother with her bleached hair, so it adds a touch more to Lopez’s style, that Latin spark that characterizes her so much, because this particular tone enhances the crowded tan of both famous and beautiful women.

On the other hand, we have a selfie of Jennifer, posing with a beautiful sports outfit, very similar to the one worn by the makeup and skincare industry magnate, where the artist wore a triangular top in blue, which she used as support of their attributes when exercising.

With her characteristic caramel tone in her hair, the famous actress wore her brown skin with a peculiar shine, thanks to its beautiful hue.

Undoubtedly both are fantastic and stand out in everything they do, and although many say that comparing is bad, there is nothing negative to say here, but that both for their part dazzle wherever they step, or how they appear in their great photographs that they post on their networks.