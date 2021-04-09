In the style of “El Chapo” Guzmán, 17 inmates escape through the tunnel of a police station in the Dominican Republic



View of the tunnel through which “El Chapo” Guzmán escaped on July 11, 2015, from the Altiplano, in Almoloya de Juárez.

Photo: Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

Some 17 inmates in a police station in the Dominican Republic escaped from the detention center through a tunnel that they dug outside.

In the style of the Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, serving a life sentence in a Colorado jail in the United States, the prisoners in the area located in the province of San Cristobal, evaded the authorities and fled the place.

The inmates not only escaped during the night of Wednesday, but they spent a long time prowling the area seeking refuge. Due to the above, some were recaptured by the authorities.

The CDN news outlet showed images of the tunnel through which the inmates exited.

It is not the first time that prisoners have escaped

It is not the first time that incidents of this type have been reported on the Caribbean island. Last December, for example, Noticias SIN reported the flight of four prisoners from a police station in El Seibo, a municipality in the province of the same name.

The reasons why they were in prison are unknown and there are no follow-up reports to know if the individuals were recaptured.

A month earlier, six inmates escaped from the Nagua National Police Preventive Prison, where they were being held in connection with the murder of National Police Sergeant Carlos Ramón Toribio Núñez.

The prisoners would have pierced the bars of the cell to escape.

The most recent reports available in the case indicate that four of the fugitives were recaptured.

The second escape from “El Chapo” was through a tunnel

On July 11, 2015, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán made his second escape from a maximum security prison El Altiplano in Mexico through a tunnel one and a half kilometers long to the shower in his cell.

Completing the plan required the purchase of land near the jail, weapons, a GPS watch, possible bribes, among other tricks.

As part of the trial against him in a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019, some testimonies directly involved the children and wife of “El Chapo”, Emma Coronel, in planning the escape.

Last February, Coronel was indicted by federal authorities in the District of Columbia.

Colonel, 31, was detained at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. He faces charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The former Mexican beauty queen is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Virginia.