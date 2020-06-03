Have director Christopher Nolan and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) teamed up? Not really, however, fans of the filmmaker as well as the superhero franchise have decided to put them together in a new fan poster for ‘Tenet’, which has a notorious reference to the Supreme Sorcerer.

‘Tenet’ is the next film by the popular director, which will once again have a science fiction theme, where a man who works in a secret organization must defeat a group that wants to provoke a third world war, so to fulfill his mission will have to use a mystery artifact that reverses time.

So some may wonder, this spy story what it has in common with ‘Doctor Strange’, is easy, time control, while in ‘Tenet’ everything is inverted to take advantage, the protagonist of the MCU film uses the eye of Agamoto (necklace that has the gem of time), to be able to go back or forward moments or to create an infinite loop, as he did with Dormammu.

With these references the popular designer Bosslogic created a new fan poster for ‘Tenet’, where the actor John David Washington is seen holding a gun and around his arms are the green circles of spells that appear every time the time gem is used. . Probably the Protagonist and Doctor Strange would make an interesting team.

Despite the fact that the MCU and this film will not have a relationship, it has recently been reported that John David Washington confessed that his feature film and ‘Inception’ could be a shared universe, perhaps it is the beginning of the Nolanverse, everything can happen in this Cinema industry.

Can’t wait for #TENET pic.twitter.com/zsnWM5K6cP – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 2, 2020

‘Tenet’ will premiere on July 17, 2020, becoming one of the first movies to hit theaters after several months of the coronavirus pandemic, while ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will arrive on November 5, 2021.