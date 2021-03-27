In the spotlight Programa Hoy !, they suspend an important member

In the crosshairs Program Hoy !, Suspended an important member | Instagram

The scandal reached the Today Program!, the morning star of Televisa has been full of rumors in recent months, but now something so strong has arrived, that they have been forced to suspend a very important member of the production led by Andrea Rodriguez Doria.

And it is that the young actress Laura Pons has launched a harsh signal against nothing more and nothing less than Arturo “Turry” Macías, the voice of the Hoy Program, whom she accused of having gone too far with her when she was still a minor.

The young woman raised her voice on the television program Ventaneando, where she confessed that the famous radio host had taken advantage of her innocence and received a favor. Laura shared that she and her family met the Hoy member when she was just 17 years old at a quinceañera expo.

The now 23-year-old actress pointed out that Artuto Macías was quite kind to her and her family, who were very vulnerable economically and who were supported by the voice of the morning by giving records and radio products to sell them and get some money.

Everything seemed fine with the kind “Turry”, according to Laura Pons, until he asked her out. Laura felt committed and by saying that they went “as friends”, she did not feel at risk. The young woman indicated for the show program that the announcer told her that they would go to dinner and to the movies, which she did not see at all bad.

As they say out there, nothing is free in this life, and he told me: ‘Let’s eat and go to the movies, as friends, to hang out and nothing more.’ My parents, I wonder: ‘how did they let me go with him?’ He was 17 years old, he was a minor. Inside his car he said ‘Oh no Lau! We better go somewhere else to chat, to have a good time’. And I, ‘well, where is he going to take me?’ And well, my surprise was that he took me to a motel.

The artist pointed out that things went wrong when she was already in Arturo’s vehicle, as the man told her that instead of going to the movies they could go to a place where they would have more fun, what Pons never imagined is that Arturo Macias wanted to “collect” favors and take her to a motel.

Inside the car I said ‘no Arturo, I don’t want to go’, and I felt scared. He took off his clothes … in fact, in front of me, and it was the first time I had seen a naked man. And he got into a jacuzzi and said ‘come on Laura’, the young woman said.

Laura Pons shared that when he entered the place with his resistance, the man put his clothes aside and got into the jacuzzi, causing a huge impact; then he asked her to accompany him inside.

After Pons’ statements on open television, the production of the Program Today He proceeded to share that Arturo Macías was suspended until his situation with this young woman was clarified.

Faced with the accusation made by Laura Pons, and while the authorities rule, Arturo Macías is provisionally suspended from the production of Hoy, the statement mentions.

For his part, Macías gave his face on social networks, pointing out that everything said by the actress is false and that he will proceed to clarify the situation, thanked the words of support and all the comments in general about the situation.