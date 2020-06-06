Stella Calloni

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 5, 2020, p. 24

Buenos Aires. There are 15 members of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), including the former head of the institution Gustavo Arribas, a close friend of former President Mauricio Macri – who is also accused – who are in the crosshairs of the investigation into the new illegal espionage scandal that reached from former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her daughter Florencia, to none other than the current head of government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a man from the Juntos por el Alianza Cambio, which under the name of Cambiemos ruled between 2015 and 2019.

The extensive list of politicians, businessmen, journalists, religious and social organizations has created a strong expectation, with the surprise that not only those considered enemies by Cambiemos were spied on, but also their own, especially those who stood out and could cast a shadow Macri, who aspired to be relegated to the presidency, in this case Rodríguez Larreta, or the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal.

Among the allies, they spied on the head of the Cambiemos bench, Nicolás Massot, who had several confrontations with fellow party members; also to the former head of Security of the province of Buenos Aires Cristian Ritondo, and to the deputy chief of the municipality of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, all macristas. There are also magistrates, among them the president of the Supreme Court, Carlos Rosenkrantz, who, curiously, was imposed by Macri.

When the former president came to the government in December 2015, he was under trial for a cause of illegal espionage, and although a president is prohibited from accessing the government in those conditions, that cause was quickly closed, where among the spies was the family of the President and his sisters Sandra, and Néstor Leonardo, her husband, and the youngest Florencia Macri.

Based on this research, the possibility is opened for important data on espionage to be passed on to social organizations. The pandemic partly hides the great scandal caused by these findings, and also the silence of the major mass media, which once again carry out a dirty war against the government of Alberto Fernández.