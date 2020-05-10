In the war against covid-19, the discovery of a vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 is essential to stem the spread of the virus, which has already killed more than 4 million people worldwide. In Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 10,000 people have died and almost 156,000 were infected. The race for a mass immunization mechanism has dozens of groups of scientists around the world, with vaccine research initiatives that need people who offer themselves as test subjects and others who become voluntary blood donors to form blood banks. studies.

While abroad groups enlist interested in the studies, at Incor, in São Paulo, researchers in conjunction with USP and the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), already bring together a group of 100 volunteers who donated blood to a material bank to be studied for antibodies resistant to the virus.

“I am a volunteer because I know the disease”, says Waldineia Campos, 43, a nurse who contracted the covid-19 and was hospitalized in São Paulo for 13 days. After consulting the doctor Luan Lopes, who treated her during the hospitalization, she went last Monday to Incor, in the Pinheiros region, in the capital, to enroll as a volunteer and donate blood for research by the Incor / USP / group. Unifesp, coordinated by doctor Edecio Cunha Neto and headed by doctor Jorge Kalil. As a volunteer, Waldineia donated blood and is part of a group of 100 people who have already started researching a vaccine under study by the Incor team.

“It was a personal decision. I received an invitation through Facebook and decided to participate,” he said. “I want to collaborate with the research to try to find a vaccine for the disease,” he said. “Incor staff said that we will be informed of the results of the study,” said the volunteer, showing pride in participating in the study. She also recalled the moments of her private fight against the infection. “I was very weak, without energy, I couldn’t even move, and I needed oxygen,” he said.

In this fight with the virus, the challenge is to discover the biological mechanism of the cell that can prevent the virus from entering the tissue of the pulmonary alveoli, where it invades the human host, and the construction of a vaccine for a safe and lasting microscopic combat, as occurs with other diseases already known.

For physicist Antonio José Roque, director-general of the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM), in Campinas, linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology, this is the great challenge currently in research for the cure of covid-19: finding a drug that works against the virus, but is safe for the patient. According to him, CNPEM does not work with vaccine production. The work of a hundred scientists at the institution focuses on the identification of drugs, among those already in existence, that offer the greatest possibility of facing the virus successfully. For that, according to the director of CNPEM, scientists will use data analysis provided up to the modern computer system known as Sirius, a project of almost R $ 2 billion, started in 2012, which will also help in research. In all, about 2,000 drugs with potential to combat Sars-CoV-2 are being analyzed.

Vaccine

Science no longer has any doubt that the biggest health emergency in the world is covid-19. Only a rapidly developed vaccine can prevent millions of people from dying and allow the economy to function again. The evaluation is by the doctor Edecio Cunha Neto, a professor at USP who is part of the Incor research team that studies the development of a vaccine against Sars-CoV-2, which causes the disease. The study has already started with the first group of 100 voluntary donors.

According to the doctor, there are now about 170 groups of scientists worldwide working on a vaccine for covid-19. The group of scientists from Incor, in conjunction with the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at USP and the Paulista School of Medicine (Unifesp), is coordinated by the physician Jorge Kalil and operates to detect antibodies and T lymphocytes for the body’s defense cells) who had the disease to, with this material from infected donors, find out which parts of the virus can be safely attacked by the vaccine to prevent cell invasion and will replicate the virus.

The issue of immunization, according to scientists, is that the group that goes ahead with a vaccine will have to present a quality product, that is, with the ability to immunize for the long term and safely. The group that achieves a positive result first, the scientists argue, will supply its patients, then those infected from partners in their countries of origin, and then allow the product to be exported. This operation means that, if Brazil becomes dependent on foreign discoveries, it may remain for a long time without access to the vaccine. For this reason, the national researchers reason, it is necessary to develop a Brazilian technology here to attack the new coronavirus.

Kalil also published a video calling for volunteers who already had the disease to donate blood for research. And released the address on the web for registration of interested parties: iii.org.br/coronavirus. The group coordinator, Edecio Cunha Neto, explained that the project was already underway. “We have already closed a group of 100 donors to start the research,” said Cunha Neto. According to the research coordinator at Incor / USP / Unifesp, there is no payment to donors. “They are voluntary donors. There is no payment,” he said.

Abroad, web platforms such as 1Day Sooner claim that they register thousands of candidates to integrate vaccine research, but with a different footprint. They need to be healthy young people who accept to be guinea pigs. According to experts, in the USA “guinea pigs” can receive up to $ 100 to participate. According to a report from last Sunday, shown on Rede Globo’s Fantástico, at least two Brazilian volunteers would be part of this group, one from Rio Grande do Sul and one woman from Rio. In Rio Grande do Sul, university student Pablo Fernandes, aged 21, a resident of Canoas, a city in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, admitted to being one of the volunteers registered on the foreign site offering to be infected in a study, like the boy used by Edward Jenner 220 years ago in England.

