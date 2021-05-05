In the ring, Jem Wolfie entertains his fans in a red outfit | Instagram

The beauty model Jem Wolfie once again delighted his millions of fans but this time in a somewhat different place, as he has shown to know a lot about various types of sports and activities of all kinds, something really to be admired.

As you may recall, the 29-year-old delighted her followers on Instagram and Facebook, both with her sensuality, as well as with the demonstrations under the basket and with advice on exercise and eating.

On this occasion I choose to model from a boxing ring, however, in this photograph her enormous charms stood out while she wore a red top.

It is worth mentioning that Wolfie started practicing basketball when he was only 10 years old, in the Western Australian Basketball League (WABL), although he also tried his luck in tennis, swimming and other disciplines such as Mixed Martial Arts.

The truth is that the sport has always been present in the life of the oceanic woman who got caught up in basketball.

“Health and fitness have always been a passion for me since I was little. I grew up playing many sports and was an active and healthy girl,” she confessed in an interview to the magazine “Nuts & Bolts Sports”.