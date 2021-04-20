“In the residence my nickname is caudilla”

The young Ana Spain. (Photo: Image courtesy of Ana España)

Find the person with the most Spanish nationalist surnames. It has not been the entertainment of Vox or Falange, it has been the challenge that Twitter has proposed this last weekend.

The story began when the first protagonist, a girl named Lucía Reyes Franco, shared the photo of the DNI with her name and surname on her Twitter account. “You may be a look, but more than me?” He asked.

And, as if it were the typical ‘hold my cubata’, the second protagonist of the story (and for the moment the winner) appeared on the scene: Ana España Franco. “Nobody beats me at this game,” he joked, also publishing the photo of his ID.

His tweet has reached 80,000 likes and has received responses of all kinds. Some users have passed their names and surnames to him, others have criticized him and there was even one, Julio Arriba, who recovered a tweet of his from 2019 in which he was looking for a person whose last name was Spain so that his children could be Arriba Spain.

“The truth is that I have been quite astonished with the repercussion, I put it a bit because of the joke but I did not know that people were going to be so shocked,” confesses Ana España, already calmer after several busy days.

The 20-year-old, who moved from Ferrol to Madrid two years ago to study Civil Engineering, acknowledges that she has never denied her surnames: “I know they are somewhat controversial and give rise to comments. The truth is that many times I laugh a lot, but it doesn’t affect me at all ”.

That is why he decided to respond to Lucía Reyes Franco. “A friend passed me the tweet and said ‘it’s your time,'” he says. She was amused by that message and, joking with her …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.