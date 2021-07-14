In the pandemic, young people were exposed to toxic content: López Obrador

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during the morning that young people were exposed to toxic contents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let us all help inform young people, because they are very defenseless, now with the confinement due to the pandemic they were very exposed to toxic contents, that is the formation of the new generations ”.

We guarantee the budget for the development of the country and the welfare of the people. Morning conference. https://t.co/4yRHyRDSro – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 14, 2021

He mentioned that there are strategists who manage social networks, so it must be considered “what to do together because without a doubt there is a whole tendentious campaign to alienate the youth.”

He mentioned that something different is being experienced in the youth environment.

Now it is more intense, much more intense for young people than what we say or face. That is why it is necessary to look for options, alternatives ”.

