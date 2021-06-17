‘In the neighborhood’ we are all the same

MEXICO CITY.

It is curious, the musical En el Barrio celebrates Latin culture a little after getting rid of the supremacist ideals promoted by the Republican administration and well highlighted in the arbitrary arrests of people with different skin color, police brutality and migratory abuse in the famous border cages , etc.

Seeing so many Latin brothers singing and dancing in the heart of the Big Apple, well, a little north, it sure reopened conservative wounds, so if your thing is the feature films with minimal actions that provoke a song and a choreography, you should definitely take keep an eye on the story created by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) in its premiere today in theaters.

We are celebrating the unfolding of humanity, the putting aside whether or not we speak the same language. We are here to connect cultures, dreams and movements, and I think this is a very inspiring action on a personal level, ”shared Dascha Polanco, interpreter of Cuca, in the film.

We refer to Washington Heights, a neighborhood where Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) has his warehouse, dispatches as many customers come in for groceries, and at the same time encourages his cousin Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV) to dream of studying. The winemaker longs to return to his land, the Dominican Republic, to fulfill pending accounts from his grandmother (Olga Merediz).

They are two and a half hours of linking inspiring stories, of sacrifice and honest work, of putting oneself in the shoes of a Latino far from home, in a place where injustices come and go, the laws do not favor them and discrimination can be at hand. the order of the day.

An example is given by Jimmy Smits, veteran Puerto Rican actor born in New York, recognizing the accent of a Chilango and admirer of the expression of the Mexican, as he shared, who plays the owner of a taxi base, Kevin Rosario, father of co-star Nina Rosario (Leslie Grace).

He gives everything for his daughter and lives for her. This is where I understand that I have been on both sides of the coin. One must multiply to take care of the whole family and be able to send the children to university, that is a pressure in most cases and I lived it, because it is the dream of every immigrant who comes to this country in search of a better quality of life for their offspring ”, he commented in an interview with Excelsior.

Smits, father of Joaquin and Taina, just unveiled a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he also applied himself in singing classes and the whole cast came together to share what he was one of the great voices in the main theme, In The Heights.

Everything was filmed in Washington Heights in 2009, Diaz IV remembered not even distinguishing the extras and the neighbors, because they all came out and were part of the hot, tropical environment directed by John M. Chu (GI Joe Retaliation). “And they will believe that people do not spend their time singing and dancing all day, but yes, it is a super happy and musical neighborhood, live for that, in the end they are a family,” he explained.

Much of the happiness comes from when I was in love with my wife Vanessa. In the film there are shots between Nina and Benny (Corey Hawkins) inspired by the days when I fell completely in love with her, I was in our home, we were roommates, and there I wrote the love song of Nina and Benny.

Every day that I relived those frames in my head was to see my life from different perspectives, in addition, most of what is represented is a tribute to my grandfather (Pedro Towns, of Mexican origin), the only member of my family who was not here to see the play. I can say that the filming of this story was full of joy and carnival, ”said the producer and also an actor in this adaptation of his own musical performance.

En el Barrio was born as a play in July 2005, when it debuted in Connecticut, and it only took a couple of years to become established on Broadway and at the Tony Awards, with four statuettes including Best Musical of the Year.

A VERY LATIN SOUNDTRACK

All songs come from the inspiration and experiences of Lin-Manuel Miranda living many years of his life in Washington Heights. The album, available on digital platforms, included 16 songs performed by the cast of the film, with special guests Rubén Blades and Marc Anthony in Breathe and Home All Summer, respectively.

However, in its original format, In The Heights has 25 musical numbers divided into two acts, some not included and suppressed at the time of being adapted to celluloid.

TO KNOW

The cut in support for the policy that helps illegal immigrants who show educational aptitude, DACA, and the microaggressions and discrimination against people of color added to the reality that Latinos live today and obtained space for criticism in the duration of the movie. Of course, he removed the reference to Donald Trump in issue 96,000 and added Tiger Woods in his place.

