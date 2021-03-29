In the neighborhood of the red dwarfs there is no one who lives

The smallest stars have a longer life than the largest stars. While stars like the Sun have a lifespan of about 10 billion years, even the oldest red dwarf stars have not yet depleted their internal hydrogen stores. The heaviest red dwarfs have a lifespan of tens of billions of years; the smallest have a lifespan of billions of years. By comparison, the universe is only 13.8 billion years old. The faint red dwarfs will be the last stars to shine in the universe.

Red dwarfs will not go through a red giant phase in their evolution. Because convection occurs throughout the entire star, hydrogen is constantly recirculating from regions outside the core. Stars like the Sun are not completely convective and therefore burn only 10 percent of their hydrogen found in their cores. When that hydrogen is depleted, such stars will expand enormously as they begin to burn hydrogen in a shell surrounding their helium nuclei. Red dwarfs, however, due to convection, are completely efficient and will burn off your entire hydrogen supply. They will then get hotter and smaller, becoming blue dwarfs and eventually ending their lives as white dwarfs.

Due to its low luminosity, the habitable zone of a red dwarf (the region near a star where liquid water can be found on the surface of a planet) is very close to the star. A planet in that region would orbit the red dwarf every few weeks and thus often transit its star. Also, the transits would be quite remarkable, since the small radius of a red dwarf means that more of the star would be covered by the passing planet.