In search of a possible vaccine, an english laboratory It’s in look for some Guinea pigs volunteers, to allow them to spread the COVID-19 coronavirus, punctually, by two weakened strains of the virus that in theory should cause “mild” respiratory conditions. In exchange, the firm is willing to pay $ 4,500, about 90 thousand pesos, who dares to make this sacrifice in the name of science.

It has been the staff of “Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Center ”, who are willing to find a vaccine that will rid the English of the coronavirus next winter. Thus, they seek a total of 24 volunteers to inject them with the ‘OC34’ and ‘229E’ strainsbelonging to COVID-19. Subsequently, they were will dose an experimental vaccine and the participants will have to remain in complete isolation for two weeks, to study the symptoms as well as the possibility that they may overcome the disease.

If you are one of those who are willing to sell their soul to the devil in exchange for a ‘lanita’, you should know that there is nothing in advance, the payment will be made until the quarantine is over… if you survive. Joke! According to specialists, eThese weakened strains can cause mild respiratory system illness, something like a seasonal flu, or a throat infection.

Yes, during the quarantine period, the participants will be attached to a strict diet, they will not be able to carry out any type of exercise and clearly, when they get the coronavirus COVID, they will not be able to have physical contact with no human, as the possible vaccine is still in development and precisely, andn experimental phase.

But fortunately, this is not the only hope for finding a possible vaccine. With an estimated 10,000 infected in the UK, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, affirmed that the country is going through “The worst public health crisis in a generation”in such a way that it has £ 53 million has been allocated for research purposes, while around thirty laboratories are working hard to find the patent.

Furthermore, according to ‘El Mundo’, several research centers around the world plan to do the same experimentation with volunteers. The Spanish newspaper gives as an example a study that will be carried out in April 2020 in a laboratory of Seattle in the United States. However, despite the fact that they will also recruit volunteers to be infected by the coronavirus COVID-19, they will only pay 970 euros, about 25 thousand pesos to those who participate.

After the World Health Organization confirmed that the coronavirus COVID-19, has become a pandemic, infecting more than 114 thousand people and leaving more than four thousand deaths around the world, the battle to find a possible vaccine It has become a priority, although many experts assure that it will be difficult to arrive on time. Meanwhile, our job is and will be to follow the official recommendations.