‘In the name of Rocío’, the sequel to the documentary by Rocío Carrasco that will be released in autumn

“Has the time come to explain why you have no relationship with Gloria Camila, José Fernando, Amador, José Ortega Cano, Rosario…? Yes, it has arrived. “Thus ended a shocking video that Carlota Corredera had announced in Rocío on the set, Rocío’s last program, telling the truth to stay alive, since the format began.

In addition, the presenter expressed a warning for the part of the Mohedano family less related to Carrasco: “José Antonio, go prepare the notebook”, said in reference to the husband of Gloria Mohedano, who has not given the arm to twist since the documentary began, positioning himself next to Antonio David Flores.

At 01:00 in the morning the expected moment arrived and the video was shown, which was finally a trailer of what will be the second season of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive and that will be called In the name of Rocío.

The images illustrated Carrasco walking next to the sea of ​​Chipiona, the place of his childhood. And the fact is that the protagonist of the series had not come close to the area for a long time, and the fact that she has finally approached has to do with her catharsis, her healing and her empowerment.

As it was written in the video, the family thought that Chipiona belonged to them and added statements from people like Rosa, Gloria and José Antonio Mohedano … but also from Rocío Jurado in an interview in which she said that when they spoke badly about her daughter, she destroyed herself and wanted to die.

“They knew that I would not come because of my circumstances, that I was not capable … but here I am. I don’t have to reconquer ChipionaI just have to go back, “Carrasco said with a smile.

As they added from the set, it is about some chapters that will see the light in fall 2021 and that change the focus: the protagonist will not be Antonio David Flores, but the part of Rocío Jurado’s family who decided to turn their back on Carrasco, being aware on some occasions of the situation of sexist violence of which he was being a victim.