In the name of Kawhi Leonard

In the last three games of these 2021 playoffs, a war of attrition marked by injuries and the spirit of survival, the Nets (in the box) beat the Bucks in an impossible way, the Hawks came from a game that they could not overcome the Sixers … Y the Clippers won in Salt Lake City Without Kawhi Leonard (111-119). Like to bet. Hours after receiving the blow from Kawhi’s dismissal, in a trickle of bad news each worse than the last (loss for the fifth game, first loss for the entire series, possible ligament problem …), the Clippers demonstrated warrior spirit, heart, soul of winners and combat boots. What they have lacked so many times in their history. And they are one victory away from their first conference final. Last year they beat the Nuggets 3-1, and from there they no longer advanced. This time it’s a 2-3 with two options, the first morning at Staples (04:00). Everything in the face, but without Kawhi and on the terrain where they tend to skate so many times… how much tie is left?

Well, to a large extent, what they can or cannot rescue the Jazz, who have to swim in the middle of a shipwreck, the most delicate territory in the playoffs, and save the furniture in LA. Only then will they be able to hold on to Game 7 with a home court factor that they gave away in the fifth, with a regrettable performance in the third loss in a row after going 2-0. The ghosts of the Jazz are not like those of the Clippers, because there is no team with a wardrobe as terrifying as the Angelenos. But beware: no conference final since 2007 and the 3-1 that (like the Clippers but a round earlier) were traced back in 2020 by the Nuggets. And the best balance of the NBA 2020-21 (52-20) one step away from going down the drain. Everyone has ghosts, the question is how each one deals with them.

And the Clippers have chosen to be the outlaw, the bad guy in the movie who never ends up dying. They rallied 0-2 and 2-3 against the Mavericks after losing three straight games at their court. And now they have beaten the Jazz three in a row. It is, in effect, a war of attrition, of the last one standing survives: the Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard and without Serge Ibaka. In theory, sold. The Jazz play without Mike Conley, whose absence already has a long shadow, and Donovan Mitchell is injured. Visibly: your ankle does not give much and it moves in absolute lows. You need the others, and the others are not.

The Clippers, meanwhile, will go as far as they go without Kawhi, but they will not give up: Ty Lue is criticized as soon as the opportunity arises but has a plausible facility to evolve during the playoff rounds and go from doing strange and non-functional things to basic and effective. The anti Budenholzer. He’s scorching the Jazz with the muscle and defensive changes of his ultra-small quintets. You are dictating the pace, gaining possessions, generating opportunities. And its players are showing fangs that many wanted to file ahead of time. Paul George, another habitually shaken by public opinion, finished off some magnificent playoffs with a memorable game: he finished with 37 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists. He kept his team on the hook in the first half (22 points in what was 65-60) and appeared in the final minutes, with the match in a pressure cooker. An extraordinary player in an extraordinary moment. And well accompanied by an army of cursed: Batum, Morris (25 points, essential), an exciting warrior like Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson, who is doing almost everything he hasn’t done in his career. Especially hitting triples. And playing very well under pressure: 10 points to save his team in the fourth quarter, with baskets when the Jazz squeezed the most, and 22 in total after a discreet start. And 2-3. Seeing is believing? Maybe not so much …

Because the Jazz are wrong. Very bad. Conley’s casualty dynamites the creation of play with Mitchell touched. Very touched: he tried it for talent in the last quarter but, with his ankle crushed, he cannot look for the hoop or split a rival defense who also knows how to cover his tracks. He finished with 21 + 5 + 5 but without a trace of the jungle player from the start of the playoffs (4/14 in triples, almost his only weapon). Bogdanovic (32 points, 9/17 in triples) and Clarkson (15 and 4/9) went from a lot (23 points between the two in the first quarter) to very little, Ingles was irregular and missed decisive shots, The bench is still a drama, O’Neal shows all the bad things he hides in regular season and storm clouds hang over Rudy Gobert. The pivot finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and in the worst moment of the third quarter he sustained his team with attack rebounds. But he is a few days away, perhaps, before the debates about his real value in the playoffs return, this time they are more or less fair. In the last minutes he lost good chances to shoot (on a tremendous dunk from Mann) which had been a remarkable effort in the second half, in which he tried to keep his team afloat.

Quin Snyder also seems paralyzed. It gives the feeling that Lue’s ordeal has caught him with ideas … but without wickers. Without Conley and Mitchell downgraded, the Clippers’ dying plan is working. But beyond that, the Jazz had very little defensive attitude until the fourth quarter. They came out with an incredible 12/17 in triples that was 17/30 at halftime. The Clippers scored a lot too but the locals must have thought it was a matter of time before Paul George was completely alone and the rhythm of the game would lead them to victory by inertia. So They did not do their homework and trusted everything to an outside shot that abandoned them: in the second half they missed thirteen triples in a row, many released, and signed 8/22 as the Clippers scored theirs by finding excellent shooting positions. The biter bit. Dell 56-46 in the middle of the second quarter to a 74-83 midway through the third, closed at 18-32 and with unfortunate minutes from the Jazz. Afterwards, they had space and time to win, but the Clippers returned every hit: from 89-92 to 90-100, from 97-100 to 97-105… The Angelenos survived, and there was a great deal of justice in it.

Tomorrow in LA the Jazz can destroy a season that was being brilliant in a series that had been totally faced with Kawhi’s injury. They need a good game, just one, to return home and play a seventh in pure agony, hitting with bare fists. They have to swim in the wreck and flip a series that right now belongs to Lue, Paul George and these Clippers who never give up. They have to gather courage, spirit and memory: get back to being the team that they can be. Because, now, time is running out.