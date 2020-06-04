MEXICO – As days go by, people across the country have taken to the streets.

Some with face masks, others without any protection, walk together in the midst of what health authorities have recognized as the most critical moment of the pandemic.

“Indeed, someone mentioned that it is at the highest level. It was me; the COVID epidemic is at its highest level of intensity,” said Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell.

The latest official report indicates that three days after the arrival to “the new normal” began, the number of cases is around 100,000 and more than 10,000 deaths have already been registered.

But even so, knowing the risks, says Francisco Ortega from his newsstand, the need to go out to earn a living is greater.

In other words, stay almost, if I stay but, for example, personal expenses, family expenses, “says Ortega.

On a tour of the southeast of the republic, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that people misunderstood the end of the long distance journey and that is why he is reacting this way.

President López Obrador is on tour in the Mexican southeast.

“If necessary, we rectify in some region, if we see that there are outbreaks,” said López Obrador, who resumed his tours of the country at the peak of infections.

The World Health Organization ranked Mexico among the five countries in the Americas that have had the most infections and noted that the emergency is not yet over.

With the streets returning to normal, the country’s top university, UNAM, predicted that the worst part of the pandemic is yet to come.

Based on their analyzes, the peak of the disease will be reached around June 27 and it would be until mid-July when the contagion curve begins to decline.

