“In the moments that I had to define I have done everything wrong”

05/07/2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal was upset after being eliminated by Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open which he described as “a step backwards” in his evolution of the season.

“The feelings are negative. This is an important week for me. It is a week that makes me excited, although it is a complicated tournament for me due to the conditions. These days I have taken steps forward and this is one backward. Things started well but at the moment of truth, in the moments that I had to define the set, I have done everything wrong, “acknowledged the number two in the world.

Nadal explained the errors that especially marked the first set. “Serving for 5-2 I made several mistakes and at 4-3 I had another break that I did not take advantage of. This is the key. From then on he is a great player with favorable conditions for me and today I have missed,” he added the Spanish tennis player.

The Balearic player pointed out that Zverev is a great player who puts him in difficult situations and before whom it is necessary to be at the highest level.

“I have played with a player who only with his service puts you in difficult moments. More than giving the minimum level, there are conditions that I have to give the maximum, not the minimum. They are different parties, for example, Rublev’s (in Monte Carlo), the feeling of lack of control is greater. It was a week that positive things happened. I’m leaving Madrid with good feelings in general and with an ugly feeling of having played with a great player, “he insisted.

The Spanish tennis player regretted not having been able to win the first set despite having been better than his rival. “In most of the first set I was better and that’s the negative that being better I lost the set. And this is difficult to understand and more in me that I win sets even though I am inferior to the rival “.

“He is to be congratulated and I am obviously saddened by the defeat. This has been a missed opportunity“added Rafael Nadal.

Nadal’s summary of his participation in the clay, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid tournaments is simple. “The dirt tour can be summed up in quarters (Monte Carlo), champion (Barcelona) and quarters (Madrid). Now comes Rome. This is what there is. The rest are inventions and I am not inventions. Now the goal is to go to Rome and win Rome“concluded the five-time champion in Madrid.