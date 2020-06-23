In the midst of the rumors, Lucas Pratto spoke of his future in River (AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko)

“He is going to fall under his own weight that (Pratto) is going to have to leave. He is a player with a high contract and if he is going to continue having the few minutes he had in this last year, it is an equation that it doesn’t work for River either ”. The phrase of Gustavo Goñi, representative of the player, in dialogue with Radio La Red in April, set off alarms.

Although, weeks later, he tried to tone down his statements by clarifying that « Pratto has a contract until 2022 and he will fulfill it. Today the only reality is what you have signed. And Lucas is a River player, happy River player ”, assured the Bear’s agent in communication with How’s it going. « What comes next is going to be seen as the wheel moves, » he added in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Tuesday, Lucas Pratto asked to speak and sent a reassuring message for all River fans. « I had a difficult year, but I’m not going to leave ». In dialogue with Sportia, the 31-year-old forward stated that « there are more important things » to worry about thinking about leaving.

« I’m fine here, obviously it was a difficult year, but There are more important things to worry about than to think about leaving. I’m happy, people love me very much. I have to think about getting well and being 100% by the time we can go back to training ”, recognized.

The internal competition of the River forwards

In relation to internal competition, with Matías Suárez, Nacho Scocco, who decided not to renew and would return to Newell’s, and Rafael Santos Borré: « I always had the same chances as my teammates. We were four or five strikers classified in the same way and those who were best played. ” And I add: « I am a player who needs continuity to get well, I need three or four games, hopefully I can have more continuity than I had. I am a player who needs to be in competition. ”

In another order, the River forward referred to the claim of Marcelo Gallardo to the AFA and the Ministry of Health so that a protocol is assembled so that soccer training returns.

« What Gallardo does is move the shelf a little. Live how you think, think how you live. He had a need, from what I felt, to go out and speak and express himself. It has a different character and charisma. No one is asking for football to return anymore, but there are provinces where they could be training, « he clarified.

And, about the provinces that could count on the approval to start training, he added: « Those of us with a contract are concerned about when this will return. We want them to start making decisions to make us feel that we are going to work soon. No one is asking for football to come back and play now. We know that the AMBA is getting worse, but there are provinces that, with protocols and precautions, could be training. «

However, he recognized that « It is a complex situation » and very different even for players from other teams or the promotion « who are the ones who suffer the most » from the economic point of view. « They try to stay out of the media. Today, if you do not express yourself, it seems that it has no validity. They are not respecting the players, « he concluded.

