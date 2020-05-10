In the midst of the quarantine, hundreds flock to the last goodbye of the Carlovich Trinche

▲ In the stands, fans wore face masks and wore red and blue, colors of Central Córdoba de Rosario, club of which the Trinche was emblematic.Photo Afp

Afp and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. 9

Buenos Aires. A very deep sorrow hung in the air. The death of soccer figure Tomás Trinche Carlovich after an assault, summoned fans who came to give him a last goodbye in his natural terrain, the field.

Hundreds of followers attended the farewell of Trinche, a former player admired by Diego Maradona and Marcelo Bielsa, in an open-air wake organized on a field in the Argentine city of Rosario in the midst of the Covid-19 quarantine.

In the stands the fans wore face masks and flamed red and blue on flags and shirts, the colors of Central Córdoba de Rosario, the club of promotion of which Carlovich was emblematic and they said goodbye with chants and applause.

The former player died Friday at age 74 from a blow to the head during an assault on the street to steal his bicycle. The impact knocked him down, causing him to fall hard on the asphalt.

Carlovich underwent surgery for skull injuries but was unable to survive the foray into the operating room and died.

Carlovich’s coffin was taken in a funeral car to the center of the field, he was placed on the grass, with a soccer ball on top, to receive there the tribute of his last goodbye as the mythical star he was.

The death of the Trinche shocked the world of Argentine soccer, especially in Rosario, the city 310 kilometers from Buenos Aires, the birthplace of stars like Lionel Messi, among others. Diego Armando Maradona published on his networks: “With your humility you danced us all, Trinche. I can’t believe it, I met you a little while ago, and you already left. My condolences to your family, and I hope justice is done. May you rest in peace, master. ”

Carlovich, was a footballer who always fled to fame and preferred to play in modest clubs, because in addition to Central he was in the ranks of teams such as Colón de Santa Fe, Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Maipú.

Despite this distancing from the lights, he received high praise from Maradona and even related that Pelé asked him to play in the New York Cosmos in the 70s, although that wish could not be fulfilled.

Last February, Trinche had his dream encounter with Pelusa, on the occasion of a visit by the former captain of Albiceleste to Rosario in his role as gymnastics and fencing coach La Plata: “Trinche, you were better than me,” he said. Maradona by giving him an autographed shirt.

This player whose life was told in the book Trinche, the secret football genius, had also dazzled two well-known coaches, Marcelo Bielsa and César Menotti.

The moment of greatest popular splendor for Carlovich was when he had a memorable performance in a duel between the Albiceleste team, which was preparing to attend the 1974 World Cup in Germany, and a team of Rosario players, who won 3-1; Despite not scoring, Carlovich was key in that victory.

A constant of his personality evoked by contemporaries and former colleagues was that Trinche Carlovich was not very competitive; that prevented him from achieving greater notoriety even when he had great talent. It was an idol that could have been a star.

.