Aldeias Infantis SOS Brasil, a global humanitarian organization, leader in direct child care, has the mission of guaranteeing a dignified future for thousands of children and adolescents worldwide and is aware of the fundamental importance of families for the full development of these young people. In this time of crisis, when its support becomes even more important, the organization launches the #SOSPrecisamosContinuar campaign to guarantee basic needs for the families served and the maintenance of projects in operation.

The campaign was launched to strengthen the Humanitarian Emergency Fund which has the objective of maintaining the NGO’s actions, such as welcoming more than 500 children and adolescents in the 59 Casas Larares from north to south of the country, supporting more than 2 thousand families already served by the organization, including Venezuelan refugees and expanding service to hundreds of other families who lost their sources of income during the pandemic. “What appears before these families today is a Social Emergency. And we cannot leave them helpless. A large number of lives are at risk and, therefore, we need to respond quickly and effectively”, says Edmond Sakai – Director of Institutional Relations, Marketing and Communication of Aldeias Infantis SOS Brasil.

With businesses closed and the population confined to their homes, one of the areas that has been most affected by social isolation is the economy. Since the coronavirus arrived in Brazil, the impacts have been dropping the projected growth rates.

According to an Economist Intelligence Study, Brazil will have a 5.5% drop in Brazilian GDP. Following the low estimates, the Quarterly Inflation Report, published on March 26 by the Central Bank, estimates that Brazil will have zero growth in 2020 and no longer the 2.2% published in the December projection.

Within this scenario of distrust, the third sector has strongly felt the drop in donations. According to Sakai, many donations may be canceled in the coming months due to the economic crisis and to make the situation even more difficult, 85% of the organization’s resources came from street pickups, an activity that has been suspended since March 20. In order to act quickly, the solution found was the creation of the Humanitarian Emergency Fund and the national campaign to raise financial and material resources.

Aldeias Infantis intends to expand the service in the 31 locations where it already operates in the country. “In addition to psychosocial support, we need to bring humanitarian aid to these families. And that includes material assistance such as basic food baskets, hygiene kits and a series of other actions that guarantee the survival of the populations most affected by the coronavirus crisis”, points out Michéle Mansor, National Program Manager for Aldeias Infantis SOS Brasil. But, for this the institution will depend on the amount of funds raised in the #SOSPrecisamosContinuar Campaign.

The fund will also ensure the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) so that professionals can continue to provide care within these communities, without posing risks to them and this extremely vulnerable population.

To help the #SOSPrecisamosContinuar campaign, make your donation through the link:

https://doe.aldeiasinfantis.org.br/sos_precisamos_continuar/single_step

About SOS Brasil Children’s Villages

As a global humanitarian organization, leader in direct child care, Aldeias Infantis SOS Brasil (SOS Children’s Villages International) has been operating in the country for 53 years, where it cares for children, strengthens families, responds to emergency situations and advocates for the right to live in family and community. Present in 31 locations from North to South of the country, the Organization offers daily activities that generate positive impacts for more than 11 thousand people, through education, sports, leisure, income generation and employability projects, with a focus on breaking cycles poverty, violence and exclusion.

Website: https://www.aldeiasinfantis.org.br/

