Everything happened when they were loading the doré bars towards the plane hired by the stock transfer company for this purpose.

In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, a heavily armed group carried out a robbery in a mine in Sahuaripa, Sonora, from where after submitting the security personnel, they took several bars of doré, an alloy of gold and silver.

The mining company Poplars Gold He explained that the incident was carried out at 7:50 am (Pacific Time) on a mine-owned airstrip, when five people carrying heavy weapons arrived at the scene to commit the assault.

“The company Minas de Oro Nacional, a subsidiary of Alamos Gold, suffered a robbery carried out by a group of five heavily armed people who subdued security personnel“Says a statement from the company.

Minas de Oro Nacional (Alamos Gold) reports an illegal removal of ore at our Mulatos mine facility. pic.twitter.com/TVZ9rc6ocJ – We are MON (@somosmon) April 9, 2020

The information adds that everything happened when loading doré bars to the hired plane by the company of transfer of values ​​for such effect, managing to subtract a quantity of said bars ”.

When the wrongdoing arises, a Cessna-206 type plane landed, which was loaded by the subjects while the security personnel of the mine remained subdued; events that took approximately 10 minutes to launch an air flight.

According to the version of the company, the stolen ore bars have insurance (security, shelter) for such eventuality.

The Mulatos Mine activated its security protocols and notified the corresponding authorities to locate the aircraft and the stolen mineral. (Ntx)

