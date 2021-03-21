In the midst of the controversy over his vaccine against COVID-19, Indio Solari uploaded a meme to his networks

This Saturday, unleashing a real controversy on social networks, Indio Solari, one of the most recognized rock singers in Argentina, revealed that at the age of 72 he received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine. On Twitter, for example, many users agreed by stating that other people deserved to receive the vaccine before the musician.

Confirming the news by attaching a postcard of his application card, the composer did not hesitate to expose all his happiness and wrote: “Came the day!”. In the comments area, on the other hand, the comments for and against the news in question did not take long to appear.

After hours in Argentina – as a result of the controversy, “Indio Solari” became a trend on Twitter – Carlos reappeared through his communication channels to publish a postcard more than curious and striking.

Posting an image where he can be seen dressed as a Russian, the Indian, taking the situation with humor and putting criticism aside, launched: “I got the Russian vaccine and look what happened to me. Poor me”.