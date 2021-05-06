In the midst of the controversy, Michelle Salas publishes an unpublished photo of her family

Although Michelle Salas has not wanted to take a position on the family controversy, as part of the interview that Who conducted in 2019 with Frida Sofía, one of the questions that could not be ignored was the relationship between them and the failed attempts that had to contact her and seek her support.

Frida Sofía and Michelle Salas (Instagram / Frida Sofía and Michelle Salas)

According to Frida’s words, the rivalry that arises between them has been fostered by the media, in addition to the fact that Pablo Moctezuma’s daughter tried to find her niece several times to try to be close, however, Luis Miguel’s daughter I would always have ignored your messages and calls.

“We grew up together, Michelle was my role model, seriously. She is gorgeous and has a lot of style; the press started this rivalry. They have always compared me to her, I do not understand why, we are not the only cousins ​​in the family, she has a sister, because they do not compare her with Camila to compare the facts, because they do not talk about her not having a degree and I do. I have bad things, but also good things, just like her ”he declared.