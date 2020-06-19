In Colombia, they had the idea of ​​activating a promotion that casts out efforts to contain the contingency due to COVID-19.

Reactivating economic activity has been one of the many efforts that have been sought in this contingency.

One element that we cannot lose sight of is the irresponsible measures that the pandemic faces.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rethought the operation of businesses and to achieve adaptation, changes have had to be made, which go hand in hand with actions to contain this virus.

In countries like Colombia, estimates have been made of the variation that the Gross Domestic Product will have, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Bank estimate warns that the variation will be minus 4 percent, so it is estimated that in countries like Mexico this variation is almost minus 8 percent. All this at a time when Colombia has more than 55 thousand positive cases of COVID-19.

One day without VAT

This Friday, the “Day without VAT” was activated in Colombia, a promotion that sought to reactivate the country’s economy, without taking into account that the consumer would break the quarantine in which social distancing and protection are key to avoiding the spread of this pathogen. .

The economic reactivation initiative sought that many businesses could reactivate their sales, by being able to offer their various categories of products free of VAT, that is, without the 19 percent discount, which is what is charged in that country for said concept.

The measure has generated all kinds of reactions, such as the obvious crowds at physical points of sale by consumers, which led them to forget about the COVID-19 pandemic in that country.

Many critics regretted that this promotion was activated in physical points of sale and not only online, which would have been the appropriate means to implement such a promotion, considering that COVID-19 infections are the order of the day, especially in Latin America, the country where this disease has reached and where the number of positive cases of this pathogen has not stopped.

I do find it frankly irresponsible for a day without face-to-face VAT in a country where the contagion figures are increasing more every day. And I also do not agree with removing the bill and ID, like in Cali, for it. Everything had to be virtual. pic.twitter.com/tSkgss3eQE – Paola Gómez P. (@pagope) June 19, 2020

Sell ​​in the midst of contingency

The contingency for COVID-19 has imposed all kinds of challenges for brands and among these challenges are those that have to do with migration to digital, a channel that has become relevant to activate value commercial campaigns, among these campaigns we find guidelines such as those that have to do with innovation, be understood with the adoption of channels that did not previously appear in these businesses, such as the fact of selling through electronic commerce.

That said, one aspect that we cannot forget is identifying consumers’ lifestyles and habits, how they are adapting to be able to carry out better strategies in the market.

Electronic commerce, the opportunity

Electronic commerce has been the great opportunity that traditional brands have found to keep their businesses active, especially at a time when this identification achieves increasingly relevant tasks, such as those that show the value of the market, about all when it has been highlighted digitally.

In this scenario, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that alerts us to the way in which brands have managed to adopt electronic commerce and other guidelines, in order to notice a greater ability to understand the market and to respond with products to the needs that it presents.

