COCHABAMBA – Tension persists in a neighborhood of the Bolivian city of Cochabamba, where a group of neighbors has been blocking the entrance to the garbage dump for five days for various demands, including the cessation of quarantine, while the streets of that city fill up of waste.

The situation in the Cochabamba neighborhood of K’ara K’ara, in the south of the city, was unchanged this Friday, with tires and stone headlands on different sections of the avenue that goes to the dump and dozens of people who were stationed near a pedestrian bridge to prevent the passage of any vehicle, Efe found.

During the week there were attempts at dialogue with the regional and municipal authorities of Cochabamba that did not bear fruit, as a result of which the city began to fill up with garbage heaps accumulated in the corners and especially near the popular markets.

The protesters initially demanded the closure of the dump, the provision of water and that the quarantine be relaxed, claiming that they wanted to return to work, but now their main demand is the resignation of the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez.

The transitional government accuses Evo Morales’ Movement to Socialism (MAS) of promoting these protests, although the ex-governor’s party denies it.

On this day, the authorities presented to the media one of the alleged leaders of the blockades in the southern area of ​​Cochabamba, who was detained when he was transported in a vehicle with a circulation permit from the regional government, when the authorizations to circulate, by the restrictions due to quarantine correspond to the Ministry of Government (Interior).

In the vehicle they found an artisan bazooka, in addition to a mobile phone in which they found audios that supposedly show that MAS people are behind the mobilizations, according to the Deputy Minister of the Interior and Police Regime, Javier Issa, quoted in a statement from the Ministry of Government.

They approached citizens to “bother” them and remind them that it is safer at home.

Issa called on people to “not be fooled by bad leaders who all they want are political revenues at the cost of their own lives,” recalled that the crime of an attack on health is punishable by 10 years in prison in Bolivia and he did not rule out using force to lift the block.

The blockers are aggressive towards journalists who try to approach the scene and refuse to take photographs or videos. In recent days, they attacked press teams from at least three local media outlets and also stoned a vehicle that transported health personnel working in the area.

Bolivia plans to maintain the quarantine against COVID-19 until the end of the month, although since last week some restrictions can be relaxed based on weekly evaluations of the disease progress by municipalities according to their level of risk of contagion, which can be high, medium and moderate.

The Cochabamba region, which registers eight deaths and 170 confirmed cases, has eight municipalities in the high risk category, including its capital. Across the country there are 152 deaths and 3,372 cases, according to official data.

They were sighted in San Miguelito, a jungle area of ​​Bolivia near the border with Brazil.

.