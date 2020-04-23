Rabies is an infectious viral disease that, once it enters the body, “attacks” the central nervous system and ends up being fatal in almost all cases once clinical symptoms appear.. This is one of the calls “Neglected diseases”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and its natural reservoir is the bat and it is through this that the “contagion link” occurs with the species of domestic animals.

In full preventive and compulsory isolation, a neighbor from the town of Ezeiza consulted with the only veterinarian who was open in the area derived by the Directorate of Zoonosis of that municipality because he had found his cats playing with a bat that had fallen in the courtyard of his home.

“A city employee called me because a friend of hers had found two of her cats playing with a bat in her yard, so I immediately contacted the lady and told her to pick up the bat in a container with a lid and I will put it in the freezer that I was going to pick it up. ” Valeria Scarone is a veterinary doctor (MP 10066) and the director of Zoonosis of the Ministry of Health of that municipality and consulted by Infobae explained that “When the bat is down it is because it can no longer fly well and the indication is to place a bucket or other container upside down on it so that it cannot move and then carefully cover it.”

As stipulated, Scarone removed the animal from the home and sent it for analysis to the Urban Zoonosis area of ​​Avellaneda, “which is the nucleus of the entire province of Buenos Aires.”

“Fortunately the cats were recently vaccinated against rabies, but they were still instructed on the rabies vaccination protocol and periodic checks for 90 days the official explained. If the cats had not been vaccinated and the bat was positive, the action in these cases indicates sacrificing the animal that was in contact ”.

So it was that the owner of the cats went to the only vet that was open in the area to follow the directions. “We explained that the protocol indicated that they should give their cats three doses of rabies vaccine despite the fact that they were recently vaccinated,” veterinary doctor Carolina Chavez (MP 10808), one of the owners of the establishment, told this newspaper.

When Urban Zoonosis informed the municipality that the bat “had tested positive for rabies,” they activated what is called “focus control.”, which consists of “vaccinating house to house all the dogs and cats 200 meters around where the bat was found,” said Scarone, who explained that “if it had been a case of canine or feline rabies, they would have had to have been vaccinated in 500 meters around. “

And after referring that “some people were a little reluctant to have an unknown person ring the bell to vaccinate their animals, but when explaining the situation, most of the neighbors collaborated”, the specialist highlighted that “Quarantine in this regard was very helpful since almost all the people were in their homes, and at that point it became easier”.

The official considered that “the problem is that there are many people who believe that rabies no longer exist and that is why they do not vaccinate their animals; sometimes these things serve to make people a little aware, “while noting that” in all bat populations, it is estimated that there are between 9 and 10% who are carriers of rabies. “

“We have heard of people finding a bat in their home and throwing it in the trash; if those cases were reported and analyzed we would probably have more cases that are masked, “he concluded.

For his part, Chavez remarked that “many mistakenly think that rabies is eradicated and that is not the case.” “What is sought with the sanitary strategy of vaccination is that the entire population of domestic animals is vaccinated because the natural or wild reservoir of rabies is the bat and through this it is the link of contagion to the species of domestic animals ”, he explained, while clarifying:“ This does not mean that you have to go out to kill bats because it is an important inhabitant of our ecosystem and not everyone has rabies ”.

In Argentina, the National Fauna Law No. 22,421 protects wildlife, including the bat, whose role in the conservation of the environment is substantial, since “per night, each bat eats half its weight in insects. That is to say that in a colony of thousands of members (they can have between one thousand and five thousand copies), they consume in one night, between 10 and 12 kilos of insects and thus provide absolutely valuable and irreplaceable ecosystem services ”. Thus, they make an enormous control over pests, such as moths, flies, mosquitoes, beetles or insects that affect corn, tomato, tobacco, apple or pear plantations. In addition to consuming these types of animals, they are key to pollination. Fundamentally in the dispersion of seeds, in relation to those who feed on fruits.

For Chavez, “The way to curb rabies is not to kill bats, but to keep domestic species up-to-date with vaccines”, and elaborated: “For domestic purposes dogs and cats were always considered, which for a time were added to the ferret, since it became customary to have these animals in the houses.”

Thus, “by being vaccinated those who are most closely in contact with humans are cut off the cycle and do not put people’s health at risk.” “From our side, animal doctors have to educate so that this vaccine does not cease to be applied and is done according to Argentine law, which it recommends is to do it once a year to keep the passage of the virus from the wild to the domestic”.

According to the WHO, “it is necessary to improve the knowledge of the communities on the prevention and fight against rabies, specifically on the responsibility of having a pet, the prevention of bites and the way of acting when they occur”. “The commitment of the communities and their participation in preventive programs contribute to improving the coverage and reception of the most important information,” the organization says on its website.