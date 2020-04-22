Two NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut returned to Earth this Friday from the International Space Station (ISS), finding a planet paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The capsule with Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripotchka on board landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 5:16 GMT, according to the Russian space agency Roskosmos.

This is the first return to Earth of an ISS crew since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global coronavirus pandemic in March.

“The landing was successful! (…) Welcome home Oleg Skripotchka, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir!” Enthusiastic Roskosmos on his Twitter account.

# СоюзМС15 Сегодня же Олега Скрипочку доставят спецбортом на аэродром Чкаловский. Предстоящие 3 недели он будет находиться в Комплексе предстартовой подготовки иополетов Больше # фото – https://t.co/IhXYQd2Wgw pic.twitter.com/CRIgOeu4t3 – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) April 17, 2020

Some changes in procedures

Contrary to tradition, the landing was not broadcast live either by NASA or by Roskosmos, the Russian Space Agency referring to “technical restrictions linked to the epidemiological situation”.

Even if the landing site for this trio remained the same as for the previous crews, in the steppes 147 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan, the pandemic imposed some changes to the procedure.

Thus, the teams responsible for welcoming astronauts were all tested at Covid-19 and forced to wear protective clothing and masks. The first video images broadcast by Roskosmos showed one of the members of the reception team saying to his colleagues: “Keep your distance, please”.

Shortly before returning to Earth, Jessica Meir, a marine biologist, told the press from the ISS that it would be difficult for her to adapt to the new rules of social distancing imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here,” said the astronaut, who put her name in history by participating in October 2019 in the first 100% female spacewalk, performed with Christina Koch. .

A return disturbed by the pandemic

The usual departure point for astronauts to their countries of residence – Karaganda Airport, which has been closed like hundreds of other airports around the world due to Covid-19 – has also been changed.

Thus, Oleg Skripotchka will return to Russia aboard an aircraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome, used for launches to the ISS.

For their part, NASA astronauts will leave for the United States on an airplane from the city of Kyzylorda, after a journey of several hours by car.