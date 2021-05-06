In the middle of the street, Thalia dances to her husband Tommy Mottola | Instagram

In the middle of the street and like an exotic dancer, the famous singer Thalia wore dancing to her husband Tommy mottola causing a great sensation among the people who managed to capture it and of course its millions of followers.

Proud of his wife, businessman Tommy Mottola boasted how well the actress also moves, since without her noticing, he managed to record her while danced in front of your car.

As you may recall, it was on December 2, 2000 when the couple got married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, two years after they met thanks to the influence of mutual friends.

And according to some stories that the interpreter of “Arrasando” has talked about over the years, the American businessman attended a dinner organized by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and it was from that moment that they remained inseparable, so the Last year they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

On the other hand, yesterday, the ex-husband of Mariah Carey shared in his stories on the famous Instagram social network a video that he recorded while Thalía danced in front of him.

Thus, with sportswear, headphones, a cell phone, a cap, her mouth mask and a soda in one of her hands, the singer showed off her attractive dance steps for her husband.

At the time, Tommy Mottola was in his car when the 49-year-old actress stood in front of him and gave him a little dance.

There was even a small moment in which the actress of the soap opera Quinceañera leaned on a pole that was next to the vehicle to do a little pole dancing while her husband cheered on her and invited her to stop.

Minutes later when Laura Zapata’s sister realized that that moment was captured, she decided to resume the video in her Instagram stories with the phrase:

My paparazzi ”.

It is worth mentioning that this couple is considered one of the most stable in the middle of the show and this is thanks to the duration of their marriage, since they are rarely part of scandals.

After married seven years, the couple welcomed their first-born Sabrina Sakaë and four years later Matthew Alejandro.

As we mentioned earlier, last December, the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary of being married and the actress celebrated it with her millions of followers through social networks where she shared an emotional video of the majestic ceremony that took place at the beginning of century.

In addition, one of the main elements that caught the attention of all the spectators was the beautiful dress with a kilometer train that she wore, a creation of the designer Mitzy.

Happy anniversary my love. These 22 years together have been the most beautiful thing that has happened to us in this life. 20 years ago, we left Saint Patrick’s Cathedral full of illusions and plans and look where we have come my love! I love you deeply today and always and I thank God that together we can accompany our children through this life. Happy 20 years of marriage, my beloved! ”, The singer wrote.

While, in private, Tommy and Thalía celebrated with a romantic anniversary dinner whose dishes were made up of smoked salmon, potatoes, caviar and fresh tomatoes harvested from their own garden, and the truth is they are a totally envious couple.