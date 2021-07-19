In the middle of the scene! Michelle Renaud’s surgeries opened

In the middle of the scene! Michelle Renaud’s surgeries were opened | Instagram

For a moment, Michelle Renaud’s life would have been in grave danger, it was in the middle of the scene! the actress relives when her surgeries were completely opened: “It was horrible,” she commented.

In the middle of the scenes of a melodrama in which she participated, Michelle Renaud was shocked after hearing her scene partner tell her: “Mich, talk to your mom, you’re d3s @ ngr @ ndo”.

My drains had already opened, I was all full of s @ ngr3, you don’t know what I felt… It was horrible, said the actress.

The actress of “Pas! Ón y Poder” “The shadow of the past“,” La mujer del Vendaval “, among many other soap operas, Michelle Renaud relives her bad experience after the operation she underwent to increase the size of her bust0.

One of the most uncomfortable moments that Michelle still remembers very clearly:

I went, I had a scene in bed, the first in my life …. I fasten the drain and start doing the scene, the actor with whom I would perform it was incredible, he highlighted.

The 32-year-old television actress points out that she asked her partner for help since she could not move much so she asked him to move so that it would not be noticed that she was “stiff.” “The super cute,” he commented.

Everything seemed to be going perfectly when suddenly he tries to remove her from the scene

He grabs me and starts saying: “Let’s go, let’s go and take me off the set in the middle of the scene. Mich, talk to your mom, you’re d3s @ ngr @ ndo”, revealed Renaud.

It was the beginning of all the ordeal that he would live, that moment was for Danillo Carrera’s girlfriend as the bad omen of everything that would happen later.

That was a few weeks after my operation, from then on it was an omen of ‘what you did was wrong, you shouldn’t have put anything in’, he said.

It was in a recent interview with Marco Antonio Regil, where one of the most beloved figures on social networks relived the moment when he paid a high price for his insecurities and demands on television.

The one remembered for collaborating in the novel “La Reina soy Yo” says that from the age of 15 that she participated in “Rebelde” until she was 18, she had ambitions to carry out this type of operation, to which she finally underwent when she reached the age of majority.

Michelle Renaud Ruesga, says that she already had everything calculated, and supposedly, in her idea, she could have time for recovery. However, he received a call ahead of schedule.

I stayed in a novel, they tell me: In a month you start, so I said: I have surgery before starting the perfect novel, and at the mere hour because I have surgery and two weeks before the month, they talk to me and say: Tomorrow you have called.

At that moment, he thought about “that he couldn’t because he still had the drains” recalled the interpreter of “Yamelí Montoya”. However, despite revealing it to the production, the actress was forced to attend the call to record the scenes.

For this reason, the histrionic decided in January 2020 to remove the implants that she had worn for 9 years in the chest, this, after also very rare symptoms preceded her in the body. Some of them would have manifested themselves from the beginning, she said, and they intensified after her son stopped breastfeeding.

Severe acne, white spots on the skin, water colitis, dizziness and extreme fatigue, were some of the symptoms suffered by the actress. However, at one point, she came to think that they were normal, until a friend of hers uploaded a video in which she would have made the decision for the “breast implant illness”.

Finally, Michelle Renaud Ruesga, decided to bet on her health and chose to withdraw them, which she shared with her followers in order to raise awareness about this type of procedure and not feel guilty about the physical.