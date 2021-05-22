In the middle of the scandal: the Dominican David Ortiz denied in court his link with gender violence



Ortiz was a charismatic player for the Red Sox.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The charismatic former player of the MLB, David ortiz, denied having incurred in case of domestic violence against her ex-partner, Fary Almánzar Fernández. The famous former baseball player from Boston Red Sox He pitied before the courts and the decision will be made in the next few days. The “Big daddy”He claimed to have a large number of witnesses who will support him in his defense.

Ortiz issued his statements after he was summoned to court by the National District Prosecutor’s Office, with the intention of reopening the case in which it is linked to the former player in a case of gender violence against his former partner. Before the accusations, Ortiz assured that those acts are not worthy of his person.

| #ActualidadDL | David Ortiz talks about the accusation of violence by his ex-partner Fary Almánzarhttps: //t.co/VOBNwgxaYl#DiarioLibre #Justicia #Violencia #DavidOrtiz # Acusamiento pic.twitter.com/gLNMz4A4nH – Diario Libre (@DiarioLibre) May 21, 2021

“She has no way of proving that I have used violence against her. Nothing of physical violence ever happened there, she knows that abuse and violence do not go with me. I have more than 15 people who can prove that there was never violenceDavid assured.

David Ortiz appears this Thursday in the National District Court of Appeal, where the appeal to the file of the file for gender violence will be heard. # DavidOrtiz # NTelemicro5 # First Issue pic.twitter.com/y4EnrVK7oH – Telemicro News (@ NTelemicro5) May 20, 2021

In this sense, according to information from the EFE news agency, the judges of the Second Chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the National District Court of Appeal set for the June 17 the ruling on the appeal of the National District Prosecutor’s Office.

Accusations come and go

The “Big Papi” also testified against his former partner. Ortíz affirmed that Fary Almánzar does not allow him to approach his minor son. The former player revealed that he has “almost a year” without being able to see his father. “The expenses of the child I supply them via transfer (bank), it is unfortunate that things have come this far; I have tried on my part that things are solved in a peaceful way“, Expressed David.

Court will rule on David Ortiz’s alleged gender violence case, on June 17 – https://t.co/a7uPQWFB5m pic.twitter.com/NLqjHr3BfF – Channel TRA | 12 and 45 (@CanalTRArd) May 21, 2021

The famous former Boston baseball player left great records in the MLB. The Dominican was one of the most charismatic players of the last time in the Major Leagues. The “Big Papi” left an average of .286, connected 541 home runs, drove 1,758 races and noted other 1,419.

Boston loves you, @davidortiz. pic.twitter.com/pQt85arS6W – Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2019

