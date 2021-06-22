In the middle of the program, Raúl Araiza breaks down in tears for his father | Instagram

As a gift for all parents, the special program Members so parents was held, which was also part of the beloved Raúl Araiza, who could not help but burst into tears when talking about his famous and beloved father.

Raúl Araiza Herrera He shared with his colleagues that the last time he saw his father alive, he was already delicate, but he told him that he had to fulfill his obligations and that he did not want him there with him the next day, since he had to go to report to his work, the Today Program.

Araiza insisted that her son should continue “with the show” and convinced him to come to fulfill his duties. The Black Araiza He explained that he was preparing to start the program when the news he did not want to hear came, Carla Estrada informed him that his father had left.

You may be interested: ¿Cuernos en Hoy ?, Erik Rubín partying with influencer

Faced with the strong news, the producer asked the driver what he wanted to do, if he was retiring to go with his family or would go on stage, the actor was also forceful and following the advice and orders of his father “the function continued” .

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez surpasses Anastasia Kvitko in a white outfit!

WATCH THE EMOTIVE MOMENT HERE

The La Desalmada actor greeted the viewers as every day and then took the use of his voice to inform the public of his father’s unfortunate news. Raul Araiza Not only did he send his son to work, he sent him with a message.

It may interest you: Romance in the Hoy Program? They capture very romantic drivers

The great first actor asked the driver to give him a voice and thank the company for having trained him, for his loyalty, as well as his followers. El Negro Araiza confessed that it was impressive how when he announced the news, various actors began to arrive at the forum of the Hoy en llonto Program, all to express their love and admiration for their father.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Raúl Araiza related that at those times he did not cry and was very strong, as he would have pointed out and it was until he had his ashes that together with his brother he cried and said goodbye to a great, who more than being a great artist it was her father.