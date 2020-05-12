It was 10:35 in the morning and Miguel Ángel Reynoso took his last shot to go do his last sprints to finish his day of baseball practice.

In theory, it was a normal day for the 14-year-old. He got up at 6:40 in the morning to prepare to clean up, prepare his breakfast, put together his backpack, take his bat and leave from his house, located in the Capotillo sector.

He arrived at the field where he practices around eight in the morning, put on the clothes he wears, shook hands and took his glove, a ball and began to release his arm with one of his teammates before starting training at maximum capacity.

“The same thing every day,” exclaimed Reynoso, but even so, there were several details that were not common in a practice day for him.

In clothing there is nothing different, his black nails, high red stockings, a Texas Rangers shirt and a blue cap. It was a black mask that he glimpsed in his clothing.

“It’s difficult, I feel like I’m running out of air faster than normal but you have to use it, I don’t want it to give me that (coronavirus) and I’d rather take 15 more seconds to take a rollin ‘than give it to me for me not having it ”, expressed Miguel Ángel.

Another thing that has had to change during the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), which according to bulletin number 53 of the Ministry of Public Health has 10,634 infected and 393 deceased, has been the training place.

Instead of practicing on a baseball field, with dirt, bases, stands and fences, the 14-year-old and his teammates have been training for two months on the field that occupies the space in the middle between the two ramps that communicate Máximo Gómez avenue and Paseo de los Reyes Católicos avenue, just below the Villa Mella dry bridge, since the vast majority of “plays” are closed due to the pandemic.

Although many times the ball bounces strangely on the stones and that due to the conditions it is difficult to take the balls, Reynoso is only happy to continue practicing.

“The thing is not to stop, in this you cannot stop, you have to try to continue as far as you can,” Reynoso said.

July 2021

For the 14-year-old, who will turn 15 at the end of this month, playing baseball is much more than a passion since it is also the way to lift his family out of poverty and that is why he has his eyes on the second of July 2021, the date on which you will be eligible to sign with any major league team.

“Getting my mom out of poverty, that is my main goal and with the ball it is one of the ways I can do it, that’s why I am here and I love it when I was little,” Reynoso explained.

Despite living with his father in Capotillo, Miguel Ángel is more attached to his mother, since being the youngest of three brothers, he was most missed by her and although he does not live with her, he has always felt his support to play baseball .

As a player, he is described by his coach, only identified as Juan Carlos, as a shortstop with good hands, a batter who can develop power and with good speed. Reynoso is six feet one inch tall, is hitting and fielding to the right and has already been seen in more than 10 tryouts for various teams.

His love for “the ball” was born by accompanying his older brother to practices and watching the games of the Tigres del Licey, he defines himself as someone of “blue blood”, referring to being a fan of the Licey and who even plays shortstop for his admiration for Erick Aybar.

Chaniel Prado

Another 14-year-old who practiced with Miguel Ángel was Chaniel Prado, who also plays the number six position and bats with both hands.

“It is that in ball, who stands up stoops. You have to continue all the time to be able to become something ”, was answered by Prado, who was also wearing his mask to practice, when asked about the reason to continue practicing in these conditions.

Prado has a clear determination and is to be able to sign for professionalism and in this way lift his family out of poverty.

“In this way I can help my mother and my family get ahead, that’s why I am here taking advantage. The goal is clear, to reach the hall of fame and be good at this, ”exclaimed the also resident in the El Capotillo sector and a fan of the Tigres del Licey and the Chicago Cubs and admires Javier Báez for his way of playing to baseball.

The practice

Juan Carlos and two others, train around 20 young people between 12 and 15 years of age, for two months on that makeshift baseball field. Most of them are shortstop pitchers, as are Chaniel and Miguel Ángel.

Practice begins at 8:30 a.m. and involves rolling, loosening your arm, hitting softballs against a wall, and performing swing mechanics while holding a heavy rock.

Training takes place from Sunday to Monday, with rest on Saturdays, the day the boys take it to study. Pitchers receive an extra day of rest from week to week, depending on how heavy their training has been.

