After weeks with the championships paralyzed, soccer is gradually being played around the world again. On Friday, South Korea became the first league to resume its activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. The game that marked the return was the victory of Jeonbuk Motors, the current national champion, over Suwon Bluewings 1-0, for the first round of the K-League, which should start in February.

The game took place with closed gates and had an open signal on social networks, in addition to being broadcast to more than 70 countries. Those who followed saw a confrontation without many emotions, which only came from 0 to 0 in the end with the goal by Dong-gook Lee, guaranteeing the triumph of the current owners of the title.

Korean Championship started this Friday

The match had some elements that may be present in the return of the other championships. Players measured their temperatures when they arrived at the stadium and athletes from the bench and coaching staff were wearing a mask. In addition, the entry into the field was modified, with each team entering at different times and replacing the handshake with a nod.

As Belarus and Nicaragua did not stop their championships due to the pandemic, South Korea was the first country where the ball rolled again. However, in the main European competitions, the federations are already mobilizing for the return.

Germany is the first nation to have set a date for the continuation of its championship, on the 16th of May. Spain, Portugal and Italy intend to end the season on the pitch and some clubs have returned to activities, but have not yet decided when the tournament will resume.

The United Kingdom presents the most delicate situation. Territory with the highest number of deaths by Covid-19 in Europe, the teams await the government’s approval for the CTs to be reopened and the players can return to training.

However, there are countries that have already completed their national leagues. The Netherlands opted to cancel the current season, while France decided to end the championship as it was until the stoppage, with the Paris Saint-Germain winning the title.

