In the middle of the date, Jennifer López and Marc Anthony are caught in Miami

The gorgeous model Y actress from Hollywood, Jennifer López continues to be the center of attention after the separation she had in April with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez with whom she was already engaged will be announced.

Despite the fact that these last weeks we could see her accompanied by Ben affleck, now we could appreciate a photograph with the father of his children Marc Anthony in full appointment.

It is a photograph that was shared by an Instagram account paparazzi or you could say a fan who is in charge of getting the images and we could see how they were very comfortable hanging out in a restaurant from Miami Florida.

We cannot ignore what happens to JLO, because since its beginnings in the entertainment industry it has shone with its great successes and its bearing when it comes to being on stage, coupled with the fact that it has one of the most impressive and iconic features on stage.

Recently another source close to the now ex-partner, assures that in reality the distancing had already occurred before and they simply kept up appearances, precisely to prevent the media from being aware of them.

Marc Anthony has been very collaborative with the artist in recent weeks, where he and his children have been very close to her to support her in everything she needs after this painful process.

Although, we know that they have a good relationship since they separated, and it is not really mentioned if they could resume their old relationship, because the reality is that they have already been almost a decade since they separated in 2011.

What we do have is certain is that they are very close and know each other perfectly, so the singer did not hesitate for a second to offer him his shoulder and all his support in this stage that has just ended.

In fact it is also said that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a house together, although of course everything is a rumor.

The surprise for the fans of the couple every day they get more excited about the advances that their love relationship could have, this because Jennifer Lopez herself affirmed according to a close source that they were still seeing where their relationship was taking them.

Definitely thousands of users are waiting for their second chance to become official, especially since they have shared some photos where they appear together or coinciding in too many places.