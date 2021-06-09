In the middle of nowhere, Aislinn Derbez suffers a road accident | Instagram

The famous actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez recently shared through her Instagram stories what she experienced with her friends after being left in the middle of nowhere after her mishap during her road trip.

Aislinn Derbez shared through her official Instagram account that she suffered an accident while traveling on a road in Ticino, Switzerland, along with a group of friends.

It was through her Instagram stories, where Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter shared the odyssey she lived while traveling a highway in that country, where she is carrying out her most recent project, alongside Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez and Félix Verhous.

Aislinn and her companions were traveling in a car to a Swiss region, everything was going well, as the interpreter showed in a video in which she appears with her friends having fun listening to music at full volume.

Another day with these 2 crazy … what will we do today? “, Wrote the actress.

However, once they returned to their hotel, the also model and her friends suffered a mishap in the middle of the road, as one of the front tires of the car went flat and they were left stranded in the middle of the forest.

And after that beautiful sunset … The tire went flat in the middle of the woods. We are an hour from the hotel in the middle of nowhere, “Aislinn noted.

The worst of the case is that the situation worsened because they did not have a spare tire and none had a signal on their cell phone, so they could not ask for help or contact a towing service.

And then there was no spare tire and there was only this little machine that was supposed to solve the problem, but the hole was so big that it was useless, “he wrote.

After several hours of being in an unknown place and without how to communicate, they were able to request a crane and leave the forest.

After more than 2 hours of unsuccessful attempts and calls (since there was no signal or Wi-Fi) we got help and the tow truck arrived, “he added.

It should be noted that Aislinn Derbez shared for days that she undertook a trip to Switzerland with her friends Jonathan Kubben and Félix Verhous, who also helped her overcome her fears and climb a huge wall located in Lago di Luzzone.

As expected, a series of rumors quickly broke out that indicate that Aislinn and Jonathan have a relationship, however, that is contradicted by the statements made by Eugenio Derbez in the new season of ‘On a trip with the Derbez’ where he declared that all his children are single.

On the other hand, the couple of Mexican actors Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann was considered one of the most solid in the world of entertainment, however, after spending more than 5 years together they decided to put an end to it and did it publicly.

In fact, the same actress Aislinn Derbez was the one who through her Instagram account on March 12, 2020 shared an extensive statement explaining their separation.

The most common is to stretch the rope until it breaks. And when that happens, things break and become irreparable. We will never allow ourselves to get there. That is why we decided for some time to strengthen the friendship relationship and stop the couple relationship ”.

After almost 6 years together, it should be noted that they had their little Kailani, who is currently 3 years old and lives happiest.

Today both celebrities live their separate lives, however, they have a very good communication to be able to promote all the good things to their little girl.