Simmons and Embiid are the figures of the 76ers | Mitchell Leff / .
The Philadelphia 76ers were having an uneven season before the NBA campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus.
At home the 76ers had an incredible 29-2 record, while on the road the 10-24 record was simply inexplicable for a candidate team with so much talent on their roster.
That is why speculation about the possibility of changing Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid for the next campaign began to rise like a foam. Many “experts” consider that this couple is not ideal to fight for the championship and also began to speculate that both do not have a good relationship in the locker room.
We could just trade Horford and Jrich for super depth and shooters like Joe Harris and Davis Bertans.
Ben simmons
Shake Milton
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Korkmaz
Harris
Bertans
That’s the spacing and floor running you need to surround Ben and Embiid with
– DPOYSimmons (@MVPSimmons) May 13, 2020
Both players have repeated over and over that they have no problems and that the internal climate of the organization is unbeatable. With all this, it seems that there is a sector of the press in the United States that continues to press for the team to make a radical change in its payroll, which seems to me that it would be a fatal error and something that should not be contemplated by the high command of the franchise.
It seems like many forget that this team was one step away from eliminating eventual Toronto Raptors champions last year and it took an unforgettable shot from Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 to get them on the road. It is true that that set had the presence of Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick, two key elements that are no longer there, but in the same way the current version of Philadelphia has shown that it can beat the best.
NBA Rumors: Miami Can Send Three Young Players To The Sixers For Joel Embiid
https://t.co/9cY0HvDJyl pic.twitter.com/NDSl2wi5KQ
– NBA All Access (@nballaccess) May 10, 2020
The 76ers have defeated Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Celtics and other major league teams this season. That is the best test to show that they have what it takes to fight the best in the NBA.
It’s up to coach Brett Brown to make the necessary adjustments to shift the performance from home to games away from the Wells Fargo Center. Integrating the offensive system to a key player like Al Horford has been the main headache of the 76ers coaching staff, so if you think about making a move it should be around the Dominican or Coah Brown and not with Embiid or Simmons .
Ben Simmons last time I played LeBron:
• 28 points (12-15 FGs)
• 10 rebounds
• 8 assists
• 4 steals
Ran the Lakers off the floor without Joel Embiid. https://t.co/50Mhn5D5NN
– Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) May 11, 2020
I am fully convinced that if these two players are surrounded by lethal shooters from long distance the project can work. General manager Elton Brand actually did a good job adding Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III ahead of the trade deadline to reinforce the second unit and triples.
Embiid and Simmons are two dominant players in defense and they still have room to improve further. In the case of the Australian it will be key that at some point he loses the fear of throwing triples and takes one or more attempts regularly in the commitments. But with everything and the absence of triples it has already proven that it is an elite element.
76ers should think cold-headed about moves and not rush. The team is in good hands with its two stars. Taking everything apart would be the worst possible mistake.