Irving and Durant won’t play this season with the Nets | James Devaney / .

Kevin Durant has confirmed that he will NOT play this season. When he had surgery last year, he made the decision not to play this season, and with the NBA returning for July 31, he prefers to wait for the 2020/21 season to be 100% and not force for now pic. twitter.com/lhP0DJ24aO

– More Than A Game (@ Pasion_Basket1) June 6, 2020