The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the 22 teams that will participate in the resumption of the season next July at the Disney World complex in Orlando, but they will be without their two main figures in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have already been ruled out by the medical department.
The New York team has a record of 30 wins and 34 losses and is seventh in the Eastern Conference. Although it was a temptation to try to bring Irving and Durant to dispute the final stretch, the best thing for them is to leave them out of action.
Considering that both players have not had the possibility to train together throughout the campaign, since Durant has not played a single game, it was a very suicidal move to release them to play a few playoffs. First there was the risk of injury, due to the high intensity of the matches in the decisive phase, they also exposed themselves to starting this stage in a bad way and thereby producing a bad image at the start of a project that they hope will be completely successful.
Considering how strong the press is in New York, a first-round crash with Durant and Irving on the field would immediately start commenting that this duo will not be able to function.
Another important factor is that the Nets fired coach Kenny Atkinson during the season, making Jacque Vaughn an interim coach. The most sensible thing is to let Durant and Irving do the entire preseason with the new coach who decides to bring the franchise ahead of the next campaign and thus help these players to understand and understand each other better.
I also consider it crucial that Kevin Durant be given all the time in the world to continue to recover from his Achilles heel problem. This is an injury with which the players are generally not the same when they return and certainly “KD” will have the pressure to show that he can be an exception.
In the past we have seen stars like Elton Brand, Chauncey Billups, Brandon Jennings and recently DeMarcus Cousins lose a lot of their power after this problem.
That’s why being patient is the best path they can take in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who incidentally has also been highly injury-prone lately.
The Nets hope Durant, at 31, can look like as much as possible to that player who has not averaged less than 25 points per game since his rookie season in 2007-2008.
It will not be easy after such an injury and that is why giving him a few additional months of rehabilitation was the best decision.