No hair on the tongue, with total frankness and without fear of anything or anyone. This is how the rapper of Dominican origin Cardi B is shown in every opportunity she has to assume her position, as it happened since yesterday when she got involved in a new controversy, this time for a post in which she placed the Dominican and Haitian flags relatively together, opening a debate in which opinions of all kinds have been mixed.

His controversies come from the hands of his rising career. Bercalis Almánzar, his real name, has little time in the music industry, padded by a difficult life, the one he faced in his own way.

In the five years that she has been in the artistic world, she has spiced up her ascending career with scandals, marking her step and leaving her marks of a strong, brave woman and with an excess of sincerity.

This year’s controversies

The first controversies of Cardi B in the current year began in March when she faced Mía Cepeda, who endowed her with some epithets after clarifying that she had never used drugs and that she had also not denied having been a dancer.

In June, her statements on Instagram unleashed a wave of negative comments when she shared images of the Dominican and Haitian flags, and which, according to the artist, was misinterpreted.

Comments have been so intense since yesterday on social networks that Bercalis was upset and swore never to return to the Dominican Republic, nor will he speak of the country.

« I never again speak of the Dominican Republic, but I never speak of the Dominican Republic again. I always feel representing the Dominican Republic because I love Dominican people, I love being Dominican. The fire of my heart as I act, is because that is how we are, but I never go to the Dominican Republic anymore « , he said with pain in his voice in his usual « live » nights.

Fight with Nicki Minaj

Their controversies come from a time to date. A fight with rapper Nicki Minaj at Harper’s Bazar party in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week was the talk of the tabloids. Since then she has marked her position as a strong woman and seemed to emulate the style of the « Dominican tigueraje ».

That time Cardi rebuked Minaj, but was arrested by the singer’s bodyguards. Finally, the New Yorker threw one of her heels at her, although she did not hit her opponent.

That year the rapper did give food to the tabloids. She was insulted by the also rapper Azealia Bank, which forced the New Yorker to delete her Instagram account.

Cardi B’s life It would go between successes, altercations and good news in her personal life, like the one she published in June 2018 about her wedding to her husband, rapper Offset. Among the hits, she became the winner of three awards out of the ten nominations she earned at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

A month later, he was turning himself in to New York police in connection with a dispute at a Queens strip club, according to authorities. These would be one of his saddest Christmases since in December he announced on his social networks that separated from offset.

Then she decided to continue with him and forgive an alleged infidelity: “When my husband and I had our problems, you know, about infidelity and that; I decided to stay with him and work with him ”.

Then she added: “Many people were angry with me, many women said that I disappointed them; but this is real life. If you love someone and deprive yourself of it, then you get depressed and social networks tell you not to speak to them anymore; but inside you are not really happy, until you manage to speak it ”, confessed the rapper.

The year was beginning in 2019 and the rapper was a milestone when she became the first solo woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album with “Invasion of Privacy”.

Already at the beginning of that year 2019 he faced a difficult dilemma to the refuse to participate in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. So she said it was a difficult decision because her husband, rapper Offset, loves soccer, but she felt compelled to support Kapernick because he « defended » minorities.

Kaepernick helped kick off a wave of protests starting in 2016 by mingling during the United States national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. Those actions ignited a political storm over whether social justice should be settled in NFL competitions.

LIFETIME

Tough youth.

At just 16 years old, Bercalis joined the American Bloods gang. Soon she left the house and moved with her boyfriend, from then, where she suffered gender violence.

After leaving the abusive relationship and running out of money, she became a stripper, a profession that she practiced for five years and that she has defended with dignity, especially when suddenly, she was enveloped in the fame that she now enjoys at 27 years of age.

His name gained notoriety when he starred in the sixth season of the reality show « Love & Hip Hop: New York » (2015). Since then, he has had to deal with his past and face statements like the confession that he drugged and robbed his clients when he was a stripper. Cardi B confronted the situation with great integrity, explaining that she was not proud of her actions and confessing that she had to do many things in order to survive.