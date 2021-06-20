In the last week, the cases of covid-19 increased 15% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY. In the last week the cases of covid-19 in Mexico presented a global increase of 15 percent, reported the Ministry of Health, in its Saturday report.

The agency indicated that there are a total of 2,660 thousand 507 cases estimated throughout the pandemic and there are 28 thousand 759 active cases, which represents an increase of 1,168 compared to Friday.

Regarding the evolution of the behavior of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, at the end of epidemiological week 22 there was an increase of 15 percent in the number of estimated cases, compared to the previous week, “says the statement issued by the Health Secretary.

On Saturday, 231,151 confirmed deaths were reached, an increase of 192 compared to last Friday.

Regarding the occupation of hospital beds, 84 percent of general beds and 86 percent of beds with a ventilator are available for the care of patients affected by Covid 19.

Regarding vaccination against the coronavirus, until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, a total of 39 million 623 thousand 088 vaccines have been applied in the country.

On Friday, June 18, 453 thousand 176 doses were applied, which, added to those that have been supplied since December 24, make a total of 39 million 623 thousand 088 vaccines in the country.

A total of 49 million 066 thousand 815 vaccines have been imported to Mexico.

Last Friday it was announced that eight states were going from green to yellow epidemiological traffic lights, and for this reason the population was urged to maintain basic prevention measures: healthy distance, frequent hand washing, correct use of mask, ventilation in closed spaces and reduced capacity in public spaces.

* In the following link you will find the latest news