In the last 24 hours, Mexico registered 12,821 new cases

MEXICO CITY.- The Ministry of Health reports this Thursday that in the last 24 hours Mexico has registered 12,821 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total sum of confirmed cases to 2,629,648.

Deaths from covid-19 rise to 235 thousand 740, while the confirmed active cases reach 75 thousand 870.

Suspected cases are counted at 450,129 and negative cases at 4,782,191.

The entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro, and Veracruz, which together make up more than two-thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

The distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. The following graph shows the distribution of confirmed and suspected deaths by date of death.

