In the last 20 years, three coronaviruses have caused global health crises, which is why we are looking for a universal vaccine against them

SARS-CoV-2 it is not the first coronavirus to appear out of nowhere and become a health threat for human beings. It is the third in just 20 years. Therefore, with an eye to the long term, it seems clear that we not only need ways to overcome this pandemic, but also explore mechanisms that help us protect ourselves more broadly against them.

The good news is that we have a tool that, on paper, could help us achieve this: mRNA vaccines. And, as we said months ago, if this technology was successful, we were about to experience a whole medical revolution. A new study published in ‘Science’ points out that that revolution is closer than ever.

One vaccine to beat them all

In the last year we have seen several projects in this regard. To address the problem, a team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hil has designed vaccines based on viral chimeras; that is, in coronaviruses whose peak proteins are composed of modules of a wide set of epidemic viruses. The idea was extract a kind of least common multiple that would allow to provide an acceptable immunity for all sarbecoviruses (coronaviruses similar to SARS-CoV-2).

Using the same technology behind Pfizer or Moderna injectables, the researchers immunized elderly vulnerable mice and subsequently exposed them to viruses such as SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, and other zoonotic viruses. with pandemic potential. The results show that the approach is successful and vaccines appear to protect mice.

There is much work ahead of us, there is no doubt about that; But the paths that new mRNA technologies open for us are really promising. We are facing a key proof of concept to advance along this path. That the future is becoming a really exciting place, we already sensed it; what we didn’t know was that the future was just around the corner

