The Colombian does not waste time and continues to show off on her social networks
In the last weeks, Ximena Córdoba has had extra exposure as it has appeared on the television show “Tell me now” replacing some of the girl conductors who, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, are in voluntary quarantine. The Colombian has taken many precautions, while still showing off her beauty.
#Repost @ximenacordooba ・ ・ ・ Greetings! Nice Friday and weekend. #ximenacordoba ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💥
@ximenacordoba wearing @xcsport ❤️ www.xcsport.shop/shop
In your account InstagramXimena published a photograph in which she appears very sensual in the jungle, wearing a multicolored bikini and an open robe; She accompanied her post with the message: “There is always a reason to smile.”
There is always a reason to smile 💋 Photo: @jfpazphoto MUA: @carolinaneira_mua Stylist: @benditoclosetstyle
The also actress continues to promote her sportswear line, with herself as a model; the various facets of Ximena Córdoba They have made their number of followers on that social network increase little by little, and they already have more than one million 700 thousand.
@ximenacordoba www.xcsport.shop/shop #ximenacordoba
@ximenacordoba wearing @xcsport ❤️ # xcsport #ximenacordoba
