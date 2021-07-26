In the Jacuzzi Elsa Jean enjoys with friends from a yacht! | Instagram

During your most recent vacation since New York the model and also actress Elsa Jean enjoyed and relaxed in a jacuzzi next to beautiful friends while they went on a yacht.

Having as a landscape in front of them the famous statue of Liberty, they all appear very happy in the video that lasts only a few seconds, but without a doubt, their experience will last for many years.

Being already a well-known celebrity Elsa jean Who is also called Elsa Dream has the opportunity to enjoy paradisiacal places and show them off as a true celebrity diva.

She made these micro videos public through her Instagram account through her stories, surely the best thing about traveling is doing it with your friends, it could be said that she is totally relaxed.

Both Elsa Dream and her friends were wearing swimsuits, the one she was wearing was white with a black pattern.

Despite the fact that she does not have a too voluptuous figure like other personalities of the show and of the cinema for those over 18 years old, Elsa dream for millions of users it is perfect as it is.