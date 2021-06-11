In the Jacuzzi Ana Cheri shows off her charms among the foam | Instagram

Looking flirtatious like most of her videos the beautiful model, fitness coach and Instagram celebrity Ana Cheri was shown in a photo and a video enjoying a delicious and relaxing jacuzzi.

It was through her stories that she shared several videos before and during her relaxing bubble therapy, being such a spiritual personality, Ana Cheri managed to relax in a short time.

Surely you already know that the model born in Anaheim, California In the United States, he performs various activities during the day, not only is he model but also a businesswoman and fitness coach.

So much work sometimes can be stressful and relaxing in a hot tub can be quite restorative.

In the first photo we see her with her arms covering her huge charms, the sun is touching her angelic face, something that characterizes the American model is her beautiful skin, she takes great care of her face of that we have no doubt.

The second publication was a video where he shows part of his legs, in it he has a writing that refers to the fact that bathing in the afternoon is his favorite activity and perhaps that of his followers to see it like that too.