Health professionals with covid-19 circulating in indigenous villages, doctors making a kitty to buy oxygen for intubated patients, entire communities showing symptoms of the disease.

Plaque installed in the Boa Esperança community, in the Balaio Indigenous Land; cultural habits and difficulties in accessing health care make indigenous people especially vulnerable to covid-19

Photo: DSEI Alto Rio Negro / BBC News Brasil

The scenes, described to BBC News Brasil by doctors and nurses who work in the municipality of São Gabriel da Cachoeira, illustrate the severity of the pandemic in the interior of Amazonas, where 13 of the 20 Brazilian cities with the highest proportion of infected residents are located.

Without any case of covid-19 until April 26, São Gabriel da Cachoeira is already the 15th in the list, with 999 records per 100 thousand inhabitants. Since then, at least 15 people from covid-19 have died there.

Community leaders say the number of deaths is likely to be higher, as not all patients who had symptoms were examined before death. This was the case, for example, with the artist Feliciano Lana, 83, who died in the São Francisco community on May 12.

The advance of the disease by the municipality, located on the border of Brazil with Colombia and Venezuela, also exposes the arrival of the epidemic to one of the most feared stages by specialists: the spread of the virus among indigenous communities.

According to the 2010 Census, 76% of São Gabriel’s residents are indigenous – the highest proportion among all municipalities in the country.

More than half of the 45,000 inhabitants of São Gabriel da Cachoeira live outside the city, in communities in the Alto Rio Negro, Balaio and Yanomami Indigenous Lands. You can only reach the municipality by boat or plane, which has an area equivalent to that of Portugal.

Indigenous people are considered especially vulnerable to covid-19 because of habits that tend to facilitate contagions, such as sharing objects, and the fragile medical care in their territories. Even before the epidemic, respiratory diseases were already the leading cause of death among groups.

According to the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), 110 indigenous people have already died of covid-19 in the country, and there were cases registered in 53 ethnic groups.

Unlike the Ministry of Health, which in its statistics on indigenous people only considers groups that live in villages, the organization also includes those that live in cities.

Entire infected communities

Plate installed in the community of Taraucuá, on the Uaupés River, Alto Rio Negro Indigenous Land

Photo: DSEI Alto do Rio Negro / BBC News Brasil

The covid-19 records in São Gabriel da Cachoeira are concentrated in the urban area, but health teams have been treating more and more cases in the villages.

According to the respondents, there have been times when almost all members of the community – from the youngest to the oldest – had symptoms of the disease.

However, as there are only 200 tests for all 733 communities in the region, only a few patients have been tested.

According to the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) of the Ministry of Health, there have already been 16 confirmations of the disease in villages in the Special Indigenous Sanitary District of Alto Rio Negro – an administrative region that encompasses most villages in the municipality of São Gabriel da Cachoeira -, of which two resulted in death. Across the country, says Sesai, there were 606 cases and 31 deaths of indigenous people living in villages.

Six people who accompany the fight against the disease in São Gabriel da Cachoeira – and who asked not to have their names divulged for fear of reprisals – claim that the lack of tests made health professionals who did not know they were with covid-19 have traveled to villages.

It is believed that part of the group was contaminated during a long boat trip that took the professionals to communities in the region of the Uaupés and Tiquié rivers, on the border between Brazil and Colombia.

Driven by boatman Jorge Gabriel da Silva, the vessel at the service of the Ministry of Health left the headquarters of São Gabriel da Cachoeira in late April with about 30 professionals, to be distributed among basic health units (base units) in the region.

The trip took about a week. On his return to São Gabriel da Cachoeira, the boatman showed symptoms of covid-19 and was hospitalized. The test came back positive, and on May 6, he died.

Days after the trip, professionals who had had contact with Silva also started to get sick.

The fear that infected doctors and nurses on the trip were exposing indigenous people to the disease caused the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations in the Brazilian Amazon (Coiab) to write a letter to the main responsible of the Ministry of Health in the region – the coordinator of the Special Indigenous Sanitary District ( DSEI) of the Upper Rio Negro, Franklin de Souza Quirino.

In the document, sent on May 5, the organization questioned what measures were being taken in relation to professionals with symptoms and whether they were being tested before entering the villages.

BBC News Brasil asked Quirino and the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health in Brasília the same questions, in addition to asking how many professionals and indigenous people had contact with the boatman and whether they had been isolated.

There was no response, and the secretariat just mentioned a recent expedition to the region for the delivery of hospital supplies (read more below).

Doctors and nurses interviewed by BBC News Brasil stated that, at the base of Pari-Cachoeira, a district where around 4,200 indigenous people live, a health professional who had contact with the boatman tested positive for covid-19, and all the other team members showed symptoms.

Still, the group spent about three weeks in the pole base and was only replaced last Wednesday (20/5), when he was scheduled periodic exchange of staff.

In the last few days, the first case of covid-19 among indigenous people in the district was registered.

According to the interviewed professionals, there is an orientation for them to isolate themselves in the base poles and avoid contact with patients if they present symptoms.

It is possible, however, that people transmit covid-19 before showing signs, and some even transmit the disease without ever showing symptoms.

According to the professionals interviewed, another health professional contacted by the boatman tested positive in Cucuí, on the border with Venezuela. At the same location, a seriously ill patient with suspected covid-19 was recently rescued by helicopter.

Basic baskets collected by the Federation of Indigenous Organizations of Rio Negro for distribution in communities

Photo: FOIRN / BBC News Brasil

The possible trail of infections from the boatman reveals a particularity of the pandemic in the Amazon, where rivers are essential for transportation.

When traveling by boat in the region, passengers can spend days in intense contact with infected people, which increases the transmission of the virus.

Virtually all Amazonian municipalities with a high rate of contagion are on important river routes and are connected to Manaus, one of the cities most impacted by the covid-19 in Brazil.

Works during the pandemic

In another contagion front in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, a worker at the service of the city is appointed as responsible for taking the covid-19 to the Inambu and Nazaré communities, in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory.

Together with two other colleagues, he had been appointed by the city to renovate schools in the two communities in the middle of a pandemic.

The worker tested positive about 15 days ago and did not interrupt the services. Since then, several villagers have shown symptoms of the disease, and three cases have been confirmed.

Days before the trip, the worker had contact with the mayor of São Gabriel da Cachoeira, Clóvis Curubão – who, later, also discovered he was infected.

BBC News Brasil sent a message to the Secretary of Health of São Gabriel da Cachoeira, Fabio Sampaio, asking why the works in the villages were maintained and why the employee was not evacuated after the examination was confirmed.

He did not answer.

The municipality has been on lockdown since May 8, and traffic between the city and villages has been restricted to essential services or emergencies.

Failed tests

In another region of the Yanomami territory, a nursing technician who in recent days applied flu vaccines to about 135 indigenous people reported shortness of breath to superiors and should be tested in the coming days.

The health professionals interviewed said they had charged Sesai to have all team members – including boatmen and crew members – tested before any trip to the villages.

They defend the performance of PT-PCR tests, less subject to errors, but which would involve sending the samples to Manaus, as there are no laboratories in São Gabriel da Cachoeira.

For now, there are only so-called rapid tests in the municipality, which have a high failure rate.

Lack of oxygen

The Army replenished oxygen supplies, but did not answer what measures would be taken to prevent further shortages

Photo: Brazilian Army / BBC News Brasil

The explosion of cases in São Gabriel da Cachoeira filled the only hospital in the city, managed by the Army.

There are 15 mechanical respirators in the unit – all of them currently occupied – and no Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Intubated patients are transferred by plane as soon as vacancies arise in Manaus.

The operation of respirators also depends on oxygen cylinders from the capital, as the city’s oxygen plant is broken and can only supply two devices.

On May 9, the cylinder stock ran out, and hospital staff had to improvise to prevent a tragedy.

According to the interviewed professionals, a kitty was made to buy industrial oxygen cylinders in city workshops.

Although the use of such oxygen is contraindicated for hospital purposes as it is not certified by health authorities, it is compatible with respirators and has the same composition as the medical oxygen.

The workers interviewed said that two industrial cylinders were used until the arrival of a new loading of hospital oxygen, ensuring the survival of patients in the period.

BBC News Brasil asked the Army and Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Eduardo Bragança – responsible for the Social Communication of the agency in São Gabriel da Cachoeira for details about the episode – but did not receive an answer.

Nor were questions answered about measures to prevent further oxygen shortages and the repair of the hospital’s plant.

The Ministry of Health also did not comment on specific problems reported by health professionals to BBC News Brasil, such as the lack of tests in the municipality and indigenous people exposed to infected workers.

Instead, the agency sent a note detailing a federal government expedition to São Gabriel da Cachoeira last week, when seven handheld vacuum cleaners, seven defibrillators, 15 oximeters and eight respirators were delivered.

According to the ministry, the municipality also received bottles of alcohol gel and personal protective equipment (PPE), such as aprons, hats, masks and glasses for surgery.

The items were delivered personally by the head of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health, Robson Santos da Silva, who traveled to the city in a Brazilian Air Force plane on May 17.

Among the members of the delegation were 11 health professionals, who will temporarily reinforce the hospital in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, in addition to 13 communication professionals – five press officers from federal agencies and eight members of journalistic vehicles invited to cover the visit.

