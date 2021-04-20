“In the Ibex 35 we have Banco Santander, Iberdrola and Naturgy on the radar”

– What do you expect from Wall Street during the presentation of business results for the first quarter?

The results campaign began last week, with better than expected results from the banking sector and if this trend continues, the rest of the results season will be good for the stock markets. This Monday we had results from IBM and Coca-Cola also better than expected. According to Factsheet, a strong rebound in profits is expected this first quarter, with 25% profit growth by 2021 and 15% by 2022. The companies that have already presented their accounts have increased their profits by 30.2% on average, but it is still too early to see how this ends. This increase in corporate profits is due to the expectation of macroeconomic improvement and excess liquidity in financial markets.

The S&P, the Dow Jones, the Russell 2000 corrected this Monday, the Nasdaq left us a candle of doubt and the futures are also correcting this Tuesday. If this scenario persists, we could have a correction relatively soon. In this sense, we must watch the 4,114 points of the S&P 500, the 13,700-13,750 points of the Nasdaq and the 33,545 points of the Dow Jones. In the long term, the trend is upward, we are at historical highs and if there were no loss of control levels, any correction could be used to enter if it is not yet invested. In the markets, there is concern about the dissonance between the Nasdaq and the Philadelphia semiconductor index, which if not fixed, we may enter a correction.

– The European Central Bank (ECB) meets this week. Do you foresee an impact on the European indices?

The focus on Thursday will be on the statements that the ECB President Christine Lagarde could make. Analysts do not expect big changes from this meeting, after the decisions they already made at the March meeting stating that they could increase the pandemic-linked purchasing program (PEPP) in June and also by improving macroeconomic forecasts.

Read more

The European indices, especially the French Cac 40 and the German Dax 30 are forming some very ugly candles, although it is still not worrisome. The reference support in the German Dax 30 is 15,100 points and the EuroStoxx 50 is 3,900 points. European banks have not quite broken the resistance they are in and the automotive sector has not quite consolidated the resistance that it recently surpassed either.

– What values ​​do you think are giving opportunities in the Spanish stock market?

In the Spanish stock market we believe that there are values ​​that are interesting to follow and have been on our radar for weeks such as Banco Santander, which has a descending triangle right now, although the triangles can break despite being downward or upward. Support is at 2.5-2.37 euros and resistance at 3.5 euros per share.

We also like Iberdrola, which is part of the green energy sector, and that from 10 euros has resumed the upward path and has overcome the resistance of 11.40 euros in search of 12 euros and its historical maximum that is at 12.40 euros per share. Naturgy (Gas Natural) has made an upward trend change after the fall in March 2020 and is now trading above the 200-session moving average, it has recovered 20 euros per share, which could boost its price upward.

– Oil above $ 60, does it seem like a good opportunity?

Oil is trading above $ 60 after a rise since the end of last year from $ 45 to the highs reached on March 8 at $ 68.05, trading above the average of 200 sessions and at a macroeconomic level what is expected is that the oil consumption figures are increasing little by little and at the same time the production cuts of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are being reduced. If that happens and the oil reserves are reduced oil would be expected to reach $ 70-75 per barrel, although not much more because otherwise oil production would be favored through fracking in the US.

– We are talking about bitcoin, how do you see it? And the gold?

Bitcoin has fallen from Sunday when it was at highs of $ 64,891 to the current $ 56,000 after the Turkish central bank’s ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country, for any company and transaction as of April 30 by the anonymity in its use, due to the lack of control by any body or authority. Bitcoin is not the only currency there is, there are 8,500 cryptocurrencies and there are others that are also gaining prominence such as ethereum or dogecoin. Bitcoin is an asset that does not usually respect technical levels due to its volatility.

In the case of gold, we see the downward channel in which it has been since last August 3, when it managed to reach highs at 2,103 dollars per ounce. In the last three weeks we are witnessing a bullish process although this week it is correcting again after the yield of the US ten-year bond is at 1.6% after reaching its five-week lows.