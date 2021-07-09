“In the Ibex 35 now we should watch the support of 8,426 points”

– How do you see the Ibex 35 at the moment?

Just as you say, we are experiencing a corrective phase in the Ibex 35. In fact, if we look closely, it has generated a kind of ascending wedge that has broken through the lower phase, which has bearish implications. Bond yields are declining because the market is discounting that economic growth is probably not as strong as expected and this is also generating a rotation of portfolios from cyclical companies to defensive companies that in 2020 did well, as they can. be the technological ones. If the market discovers that the Federal Reserve has little incentive to raise interest rates and that these will probably take longer to rise than previously thought … It is a context that hurts the banking sector and cyclical companies if we really have more economic growth moderate than expected. We also have the new Delta variant of Covid-19 that affects the growth of Asian countries. The Ibex 35 is losing its long-term moving average and now the support of 8,426 points should be watched. We are entering a seasonal phase that is usually negative for the markets and therefore may be a time to think about cyclical actions rather than defensive ones.

– How are you seeing the banking and electricity sector a little less than a few weeks before they present their results?

We are going to give an example of the banking sector to the shares of Banco Santander. What we see is that as the bonds fall the rotation towards technology or electric continues. If we see the US ten-year bond below 1.30%, we could terminate this refraction trading and therefore bank stocks may suffer more. Banco Santander has lost the average of 50 sessions and is looking for the support that passes through the average of 200 sessions that passes around 3 euros per share and has another support at 2.74 euros per share.

Read more

For its part, the electricity sector is trying to rebound after a sharp decline that began in the January 6 session, Three Kings Day, when bond yields began to rebound. Now that bond returns are falling, stocks in this sector are starting to rise. In Endesa we have a lateral range with resistance at 21.54 euros per share, if it breaks that level, one could think of an improvement in the electricity companies.

– Beyond these two large sectors, what values ​​of the selective Spanish do you like the most?

Apart from Endesa that I believe that if it breaks those 21.54 euros it could give us an additional rebound in the short term, I like Colonial if it surpasses the resistance of 9.03 euros after making a support in the average zone it could return at 9.61 euros and from there activate a second upward momentum to 10.24 euros per share. The renewable Solaria is also trying to bounce, it has left us with a lateral range broken at the top and it would not be unreasonable to think of 19.06 euros per share. This would be an opportunity both for those who are already inside to take benefits, and for those who want to enter.

– And in the continuous market?

In the pharmaceutical sector, I would highlight Reig Jofre that he has activated a second upward impulse towards the 6.94 euros area, in fact it comes from breaking a channel at the top and also has options to reach 6.25 euros. I would also look at Metrovacesa if it manages to break above 7.12 euros, which would be to recover the average of 50 sessions. It is true that it has an active objective for double bottom, which activated it in its day by breaking the area of ​​6.61 euros. If it succeeds in breaking the resistance of 7.12 euros, it would have a next resistance at 8.80 euros. Prosegur has recently recovered and could reach the area of ​​3.16 euros.

At a general level I would say that we are within a negative seasonal period, we must note that we are going to have inflation data soon and it may not be the time to generate portfolio and it is a better time to close positions and make profits and return in September enter with everything for the end of the year.