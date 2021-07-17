– How are you seeing the situation on Wall Street at the moment?

Well, all the indices are at record highs, except for the Russell 2000. Well, it is true that the movements we are seeing suffer from verticality, but at the end of the day we are at record highs. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says what the market wants to hear and the market is buying it after the inflation data we’ve seen. Not so much because of the indices, but because of the rise in the price of bonds, which, as you know, are a drop in profitability. Wall Street indices are bullish whether we like it or not, especially the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is 1.5% from its previous highs.

– Do you see opportunities in the European indices?

The German Dax 30 closed this Wednesday very close to all-time highs, although it is true that if we see its evolution since May we see a tremendous side, lacking volatility. That is, the Dax 30 trades in a very narrow range, this is both good and boring. Few clues, few signals it gives us to operate. It would have to close above its previous all-time highs with some verticality to give us a clear signal that the bullish side is correct. It is not that this bearish, but it is very lateral, the same as in the CAC 40, which is equidistant from both support and resistance, as well as the Euro Stoxx 50. All European indices are good, except for the IBEX 35 and the European banking index, although there are no signs of buying either.

– Supports and resistances of the Ibex 35?

In the Ibex 35, it is no longer possible to speak only of a short-term correction because, if so, it would have supported levels of maximum proportional correction that began in mid-April, that maximum correction level was the range between 8,760-8,720 points, so that now we have to go looking for correction levels proportional to the next impulse that starts from the rise in January, which are 8,500 and 8,300 points. The 8,500 points coincide with the base of the bearish channel in which it is ongoing and the 0.5% Fibonacci. If the European indices begin to correct, be careful because the Ibex 35 would seek even lower levels such as 8,000 points. The feeling that the Ibex 35 gives is dangerous in my opinion.

– Securities that you see with a positive tone or trend in the Spanish stock market or outside of it?

In the Spanish stock market I would not highlight any value right now, the banking sector must be avoided. The short-term trend of the Ibex 35 is bearish, therefore it is not clear to enter any Spanish value right now. Repsol seemed to be, but it has broken supports this Thursday and it is not worth it right now because what the Spanish stock market gives you one day is taken away by the other. On Wall Street there are more opportunities like Nike, Walgreens Boots Alliance, I also like a value that has been doing well for a long time like Microsoft or Apple. In the European market I like Deutsche Telekom, KPN, SAP and Dassault Systèmes, of course it is always with their corresponding stop losses.

Gold is an asset that can benefit from inflation in the US. How do you see the chart for gold?

Very well, I have been commenting on it for a long time, the area of ​​$ 1,760 was conducive to taking buying positions, which are still valid and now it is trying to position itself above the 200-session moving average, it has already exceeded the 0.328% Fibonacci of which was the last drop since the beginning of June, from the highs at $ 1,921. The next target for gold is $ 1,840, $ 1,860 and all of this is lower performance, if the idea begins to permeate that inflation in the US is going to be structural and not conjunctural, gold will work very well, but it seems that it will not. if we see the evolution of the bonds.