‘In the Heights’ Cast – Ages, Instagrams, and More

In the Heights is about to splash into theaters on June 11, and I’m 100 percent prepared for this to become the movie of the summer. Aside from the story being conceived by a walking Broadway genius (does the name Lin-Manuel Miranda mean anything to you, dear reader?), It’s been a long time coming for musical theater fans. And now that we’re finally going to have it in our hands, I’m truly ready for the story to rock my world — quite literally.

But before you get ready to walk into your local movie theater and buy yourself the works (popcorn, soda, Sour Patch Kids, etc.), I feel it’s necessary to introduce you to the cast making up the members of this Washington Heights community. There are many faces you’ll already recognize, whether you’ve spent your entire quarantine watching TV or went to a Broadway show or two pre-pandemic. They’re talented, they’re dynamic, they’re the moment.

So folks, get ready to fall in love and move those hips, because here’s the cast of In the Heights.

1 Anthony Ramos

Portrays: Usnavi de la Vega

Age: 29

Instagram: @anthonyramosofficial

Fun fact: Not only is he famous for starring in Hamilton, but he can thank the show for introducing him to his fiancée, Jasmine Cephas-Jones.

2 Melissa Barrera

Portrays: Vanessa

Age: 30

Instagram: @melissabarreram

Fun fact: This is her first English-speaking film role. But don’t think Melissa stops here … she’s starring in the upcoming Scream reboot film as well.

3 Corey Hawkins

Portrays: Benny

Age: 32

Instagram: @coreyhawkins

Fun fact: The Juilliard alum not only has a background in theater (he actually received a Tony nom in 2017), but he also has connections to hip hop: he played Dr. Dre in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton.

4 Leslie Grace

Portrays: Nina Rosario

Age: 26

Instagram: @lesliegrace

Fun fact: Before jumping into the world of acting, Leslie carved out a very nice Latin music career for herself. She’s actually been nominated for three Latin Grammys, so she must be pretty good.

5 Ariana Greenblatt

Portrays: Young Nina Rosario

Age: 13

Instagram: @ariana_greenblatt

Fun fact: Disney Channel fans may recognize her: Ariana was a cast member of Stuck in the Middle, playing Jenna Ortega’s younger sister. Guess the talent runs in that fictional family …

6 Stephanie Beatriz

Portrays: Carla

Age: 41

Instagram: @stephaniebeatriz

Fun fact: If you haven’t seen Stephanie portray Rosa in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then I need you to stop reading this and binge the show ASAP. You’ll thank me for this later.

7 Dascha Polanco

Portrays: Cuca

Age: 38

Instagram: @sheisdash

Fun fact: Not only is she famous for her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz in Orange is the New Black, but her daughter actually played the younger version of her character on the show. Guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree …

8 Olga Merediz

Portrays: Grandma Claudia

Age: 65

Instagram: @officialolgamerediz

Fun fact: This isn’t her first time portraying Abuela Claudia … She actually originated the role in the Broadway show.

9 Daphne Rubin-Vega

Portrays: Daniela

Age: 51

Instagram: @daphnerubinvega

Fun fact: Rent fans definitely know her for playing Mimi Marquez in the original production, but she also had a popular music career in the 1990s. In fact, her 1996 hit “I Found It” landed number 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart.

10 Gregory Diaz IV

Portrays: Sonny de la vega

Age: 16

Instagram: @ gregdiaz4

Fun fact: Although he doesn’t have the biggest acting resume (and it’ll definitely grow after this), he did guest-star on some pretty popular shows: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and New Amsterdam.

11 Jimmy Smits

Portrays: Kevin Rosario

Age: 65

Instagram: N / A

Fun fact: Yes, he’s famous to West Wing fans for his role as Matt Santos, but did you know he’s a Star Wars alum too? He appeared as Bail Organa in the prequel trilogy and in Rogue One.

12 Lin-Manuel Miranda

Portrays: Piraguero

Age: 41

Instagram: N / A

Fun fact: Um … do I actually need to explain to you who this guy is? I have created the damn thing — simple as that.

13 Marc Anthony

Portrays: Mr. de la Vega

Age: 52

Instagram: @marknthony

Fun fact: Aside from the three Grammy Awards under his belt, Marc has the Guinness World Record for being the top selling salsa artist of all time. Now that’s something to be impressed by.

14 Christopher Jackson

Portrays: The Ice Cream Guy

Age: Four. Five

Instagram: @ cjack930

Fun fact: Anywhere Lin goes, his buddy Chris is sure to follow (and that’s a compliment). Alongside roles in shows like Bull, he’s most famous for his portrayal of George Washington in Hamilton.

15 Noah Catala

Portrays: Graffiti Pete

Age: N / A

Instagram: @noahlot_gotit

Fun fact: The former Get Down star got a personal recommendation from Lin on Twitter in 2019. How many people can say that?

